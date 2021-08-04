New Tony Hawk Documentary in the Works

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk will be the subject of a new documentary, according to Variety. The film will focus more on his skateboarding career and is currently being produced by the Duplass Brothers with ICM Partners handling sales. Sam Jones has been attached to direct.

Hawk is one of pro skateboarding's most recognizable stars, expanding his brand over the years into the worlds of video games and music with the hugely successful Tony Hawk's Pro Skater video games and soundtracks. The big screen interest also comes in a year in which skateboarding has also become an Olympic sport.

“We’ve been quietly working on this one for a few years,” producer Mark Duplass told Variety of the still untitled film. “We are floored with the unmitigated access Tony has allowed us to his life and his fascinating relationship to the sport.”

“I’ve been a skater my whole life, so this film is a passion project for me and I am excited to find a good home for it,” added Jones, who also previously hosted Hawk on his Off Camera With Sam Jones interview series.

Hawk added, “We have already shot everything for it, it’s just in the editing process. I definitely wanted to give them as much footage and interview as possible.”

Release details have not been announced as of yet, though it is expected the film could be placed in a film festival this fall, with a wider release in 2022.

It should be noted that another Hawk-related documentary, Pretending I'm Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story, was also picked up by Wood Entertainment. That film takes a deeper dive into Hawk's association with the video game franchise that shares his name. In 2019, we spoke with Hawk and others about the impact of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater for its 20th anniversary.