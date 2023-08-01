The first official trailer for the documentary Hate To Love: Nickelback has been released ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September.

Directed by Leigh Brooks, who was at the helm of documentaries on the bands Terrorvision (Terrorvision: Wired Up and Scary) and Life of Agony (The Sound of Scars), the film explores Nickelback's farm town origins, musical ambitions and global success as well as all of the hate that has coincided with their ascent to rock superstardom.

"Nickelback is one of the most successful acts in music history — they’re also the number one band haters love to hate. This intimate portrait surveys the Canadian stadium rockers’ rollercoaster career," reads a brief description on the Toronto International Film Festival website.

For over two decades, Nickelback have been the butt of an endless parade of jokes and online smack talk while racking up multi-platinum record sales honors, including RIAA diamond certification for 2005's All The Right Reasons for sales in excess of 10 million copies in the U.S. alone.

So, despite all that hate, it means Nickelback fans are surely out there and they exist in tremendous numbers.

READ MORE: 10 Nickelback Songs That Are Actually Really Heavy

The trailer, which can be viewed below, contrasts Nickelback's success with their many detractors as the band members candidly open up about what it's like being on the receiving end of so much vitriol.

"Nobody picks up a guitar to be the most hated band in the world," says guitarist Ryan Peake. "We try to laugh it off. You can laugh off about 90 percent of it. Some of it... it hurts," adds frontman Chad Kroeger.

The documentary also captures how the hate has gradually softened in recent years, something Kroeger acknowledged in an interview earlier this year. The band even went viral on TikTok last year for... thirst trap videos.

"I play Nickelback songs to Nickelback fans, so I don't have go and try to win over someone who doesn't like my band," Kroeger adds in the trailer.

Hate to Love: Nickelback Documentary Trailer

13 Bands Other People Make You Feel Bad About Loving No matter what you listen to, there will always be someone out there who will shame you for listening to certain bands. There's no explanation for it, but it's happened time and time again throughout the decades.

Don't be ashamed and let others dictate your life — that's not what rock and metal is about. Smash all those who oppose these 13 Bands Other People Make You Feel Bad About Loving, as listed below.