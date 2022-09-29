Nik Nocturnal is ready for the brave new world of metal songs created entirely by artificial intelligence. In a recent video, the heavy metal influencer digs around the internet to find the best AI-generated metal.

Surprisingly — or, perhaps, unsurprisingly — he warms up to one particular style of AI-generated metal in the virtual form of djent, the rhythmic progressive metal epitomized in the real world by the Swedish headbangers Meshuggah. So how does AI djent stack up?

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

After a long search, Nocturnal surmises, "The other ones were kind of funny. This one is actually fucking insane if this is real. Motherfucker created AI djent, and it actually sounds good." (via MetalSucks)

He continues, "Some of you guys might be listening and saying, 'This doesn't sound great.' Sure. But ya'll saying that don't understand the precedent that this sets. This is just the start, and it only gets better from here. This isn't a thing yet; it's just one dude who made this. I didn't expect it to be this good."

It may not be a thing yet, but it's certainly on the way. After all, AI is "is already writing compelling music," as Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda said last year. Shinoda was a ground-floor investor in a startup called Authentic Artists, an AI-generated music platform.

See at 2:45 in the video. Hear the AI djent underneath.

Nik Nocturnal Listens to AI-Generated Metal

Infinite Procedurally Generated Djent Music