Bon Scott's legacy lives on nearly 40 years after his death and a star-studded group of rockers hit the stage in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the late singer at a one-off show.

Anthrax's Scott Ian got to play the role of his hero, Malcolm Young, handling rhythm guitar at the April 3 show at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood. Other rockers who were on hand throughout the night included Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Quiet Riot), Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) and more as well as comedians Dean Delray and Bill Burr as they played AC/DC's Powerage album front to back along with some surprises. Also playing guitar with the band was comedian and podcaster Mark Maron.

In the video above, a medley has been pieced together featuring songs like "Downpayment Blues" and the band even went beyond Powerage, performing "Night Prowler" off Highway to Hell. Delray's Bon Scott impersonation is pretty dead on too, working his way into all of the distinct nasal-toned nuances typical of the late legend.

The night wasn't confined just to AC/DC cuts however and fans go a treat when Nikki Sixx jumped onstage and the band tore into "Live Wire" off Motley Crue's Too Fast For Love debut. Here, Delray made his case as a Vince Neil stand-in, capably handling the track, which can be viewed below.

Nikki Sixx Joins All Star Jam for Motley Crue's "Live Wire"

