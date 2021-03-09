Nikki Sixx Says $20K Shirt Listed on eBay Isn’t His

Nikki Sixx took to Instagram to deny that a shirt recently listed on eBay is his. The listing claimed that the shirt was "owned" and "worn" by the rocker the night of Motley Crue's final 2015 show, and it was asking nearly $20,000.

Sixx took a screenshot of the listing, which was posted on eBay Canada. The shirt was a black, long-sleeved button-down with white skulls printed on it. "Nikki Sixx Owned and Worn Final Concert Tour Shirt Motley Crue 2015 the Dirt," it read. The bidding has since ended, so the page is no longer available to view the rest of the details that were provided.

"Not my shirt," Sixx wrote over the screenshot on his Instagram story.

See images of his post and the since-ended listing below.

Motley Crue's final show was on Dec. 31, 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, as noted on Setlist.fm. Upon digging through footage on YouTube, Sixx did wear a similar-looking shirt at one point during the show, specifically when they played "Home Sweet Home." See a still from the performance above.

This situation goes to show that music fans browsing for special memorabilia on the internet need to be extremely careful when stumbling upon listings such as this one. Spending $20,000 on a shirt and finding out it never actually belonged to said artist would be a huge disappointment, and it's a shame that people are willing to scam vulnerable fans.

This isn't the first case of impersonation Sixx has had to deal with this year. In January, he appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil with his wife Courtney to tell a woman who believed they were good friends that she had been catfished.

Instagram - nikkisixxpixx

eBay.ca