Nile’s Karl Sanders Names 5 World Music Albums Metalheads Will Love

Metalheads are quite well-versed in Nile's obsession with Egyptian history, but there's more to band leader Karl Sanders' boundary-shattering death metal that's been prevailing for more than two decades. Saurian Apocalypse, the third Eastern-ambient solo album from Sanders, dropped this year and it finds him again returning to ritualistic/meditative music achieved through the utilization of a number of cultural instruments, such as the Bağlama, sistrum, dumbek and glissentar.

In spirit of this release, Sanders has bridged the gap between world music and heavy metal, offering up Five World Music Albums Metalheads Will Love Most.

Sanders, who formed Nile in 1993 and released the otherworldly Amongst the Catacombs of Nephren-Ka Nile debut in 1998, branched out with his first solo release, Saurian Meditation, in 2004. For many metal fans, it was likely their first taste of true world music and an eye-opener to cultural sounds played with more traditional intent amid the folk metal explosion that took place around this time as well. At the least, this was the case for one Loudwire writer in particular.

Five years later, Sanders served up Saurian Exorcisms, another exercise in Eastern-ambient music and a refreshing change of pace from the downtuned riffing fury and blast beast-intensive death metal purveyed by Nile. The timing was quite interesting as well — Sanders continued to explore this musical avenue while simultaneously expanding the sonic and lyrical scope of Nile into Egypt's neighboring Middle East region.

Evolution and open-mindedness is generally the key to long-lasting success and this seems to be true of Nile and Sanders, so join in below and see his picks for world music albums for metal fans!

Karl Sanders, "Skull Fuck Ritual (Skull Breach Edition)"