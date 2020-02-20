Nile Announce 43-Date Fall North American Tour

Egyptian-themed death metal horde Nile will embark on an extensive headlining North American tour this fall in support of their latest album, Vile Nilotic Rites.

The 43-date trek begins on Sept. 26 and will wrap up on Nov. 14 at a festival in Mexico after circling the U.S. and pummeling Canada. At this time, no opening acts have been announced for the upcoming run.

Frontman Karl Sanders exclaimed, "The members of Nile had such a blast with all of our Nile fans on the recent USA tour supporting the Vile Nilotic Rites album that we decided to hit it again! This time, we are going to include some new cities and venues in addition to the usual favorite stops across the States and we are also going to include some time with our Canadian fans, culminating with a Gran Fiesta de Metale at the Mexico Metal Fest in Monterrey! We are sincerely looking forward to seeing all of you on tour!"

See the complete list of stops at the bottom of the page and look for tickets to go on sale on Feb. 21 here.

Nile 2020 North American Tour Dates

Nuclear Blast

Sept. 26 — Durham, N.C. @ Motorco

Sept. 27 — Huntington, W.V. @ V Club

Sept. 29 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Sept. 30 — Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

Oct. 01 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland

Oct. 02 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland

Oct. 03 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Oct. 04 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place

Oct. 06 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial

Oct. 07 — Montreal, Quebec @ The Fairmount

Oct. 08 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey

Oct. 09 — Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

Oct. 10 — London, Ontario @ Call the Office

Oct. 11 — Sudbury, Ontario @ The Asylum

Oct. 12 — Thunder Bay, Ontario @ Crocks

Oct. 13 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre

Oct. 14 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange

Oct. 15 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace

Oct. 16 — Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room

Oct. 18 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theater

Oct. 19 — Victoria, British Columbia @ Upstairs Cabaret

Oct. 21 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Oct. 22 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 23 — Bend, Ore. @ Domino Room

Oct. 24 — Sacramento Calif. @ Holy Diver

Oct. 25 — Oakland Calif. @ Oakland Metro Operahouse

Oct. 26 — Santa Ana Calif. @ The Observatory

Oct. 27 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Oct. 28 — West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

Oct. 30 — Denver, Colo. @ Herman Hideaway

Oct. 31 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove

Nov. 01 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze

Nov. 02 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theater

Nov. 03 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Nov. 04 — Detroit, Mich. @ Harpos

Nov. 05 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Crafthouse

Nov. 06 — New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault Music Hall at Greasy

Nov. 07 — Albany, N.Y. @ Upstate Concert Hall

Nov. 08 — Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Nov. 09 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Nov. 10 — Winter Park, Fla. @ The Haven

Nov. 11 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Kelsey Theater

Nov. 14 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Explanda De Los Sultanes