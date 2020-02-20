Nile Announce 43-Date Fall North American Tour
Egyptian-themed death metal horde Nile will embark on an extensive headlining North American tour this fall in support of their latest album, Vile Nilotic Rites.
The 43-date trek begins on Sept. 26 and will wrap up on Nov. 14 at a festival in Mexico after circling the U.S. and pummeling Canada. At this time, no opening acts have been announced for the upcoming run.
Frontman Karl Sanders exclaimed, "The members of Nile had such a blast with all of our Nile fans on the recent USA tour supporting the Vile Nilotic Rites album that we decided to hit it again! This time, we are going to include some new cities and venues in addition to the usual favorite stops across the States and we are also going to include some time with our Canadian fans, culminating with a Gran Fiesta de Metale at the Mexico Metal Fest in Monterrey! We are sincerely looking forward to seeing all of you on tour!"
See the complete list of stops at the bottom of the page and look for tickets to go on sale on Feb. 21 here.
Nile 2020 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 26 — Durham, N.C. @ Motorco
Sept. 27 — Huntington, W.V. @ V Club
Sept. 29 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Sept. 30 — Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz
Oct. 01 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland
Oct. 02 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland
Oct. 03 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Oct. 04 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place
Oct. 06 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial
Oct. 07 — Montreal, Quebec @ The Fairmount
Oct. 08 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey
Oct. 09 — Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
Oct. 10 — London, Ontario @ Call the Office
Oct. 11 — Sudbury, Ontario @ The Asylum
Oct. 12 — Thunder Bay, Ontario @ Crocks
Oct. 13 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre
Oct. 14 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange
Oct. 15 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace
Oct. 16 — Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room
Oct. 18 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theater
Oct. 19 — Victoria, British Columbia @ Upstairs Cabaret
Oct. 21 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Oct. 22 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
Oct. 23 — Bend, Ore. @ Domino Room
Oct. 24 — Sacramento Calif. @ Holy Diver
Oct. 25 — Oakland Calif. @ Oakland Metro Operahouse
Oct. 26 — Santa Ana Calif. @ The Observatory
Oct. 27 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Oct. 28 — West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go
Oct. 30 — Denver, Colo. @ Herman Hideaway
Oct. 31 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove
Nov. 01 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze
Nov. 02 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theater
Nov. 03 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Nov. 04 — Detroit, Mich. @ Harpos
Nov. 05 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Crafthouse
Nov. 06 — New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault Music Hall at Greasy
Nov. 07 — Albany, N.Y. @ Upstate Concert Hall
Nov. 08 — Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Nov. 09 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Nov. 10 — Winter Park, Fla. @ The Haven
Nov. 11 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Kelsey Theater
Nov. 14 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Explanda De Los Sultanes
