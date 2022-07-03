Nile Parting Ways With Bassist-Vocalist Brad Parris

Nile are in the process of undergoing a lineup. The South Carolina death metal dealers are parting ways with bassist-vocalist Brad Parris and have yet to name his replacement.

The split appears to be an amicable one as the band praised Parris' work over his tenure with the group and commented, "He is parting under the absolute best of terms to focus on other projects and family concerns."

The group revealed that the bassist's exit is something they've known about and have been working together with him to make the transition a smooth one for all involved. Their full statement on the matter can be read below:

It’s time for us to share with our fans and the metal community that Brad Parris is leaving Nile this year. This is something that we have known about and have been working together with Brad through the transition. Brad has been an exemplary band member of Nile since 2015, conducting himself at all times with professionalism and integrity. He is parting under the absolute best of terms to focus on other projects and family concerns.

Our friendship and brotherhood remain as strong as ever, and we wish him only the best as he continues his musical journey in life.

Nile’s touring and recording commitments remain in effect. It is natural for a band that’s been going strong for 25+ years to have changes and we promise our fans to stay as true and brutal as ever!

At this time we have a few strong candidates for bass/vocals, however any persons interested in auditioning should email nilebassistaudition@gmail.com.

As stated, bands do go through lineup changes and Parris brought some stability to the bassist slot in 2015, becoming their fifth musician to fill the role. Though he arrived in 2015, his first and only album appearance came with 2019's Vile Nilotic Rites.

Nile will return to the road in late 2022, playing a lengthy run of shows in Europe in November and December. Dates can be found here.