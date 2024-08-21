In this latest episode of Loudwire's 'Gear Factor,' Nile's George Kollias plays his favorite drum parts, from first being inspired to pick up the sticks to the latest with the Egyptian-themed death metal legends.

For 20 years, Kollias has commanded the drum throne in Nile, debuting on 2005's outstanding Annihilation of the Wicked. Regarded as one of the world's best extreme metal drummers, his talents are now spread across seven Nile records, the latest being The Underworld Awaits Us All.

His remarkable endurance, precision and sheer speed, of course, is the result of tireless practice and a list of strong influences.

Metallica's tech-thrash classic ...And Justice For All is the record that inspired Kollias to play drums. He had already been playing guitar for a couple of years, but the 1988 album is what illuminated his true musical path. And while that was the catalyst to start playing drums, it was "For Whom the Bell Tolls" off Ride the Lightning that helped him get comfortable behind the kit.

Kollias also compliments the musicality of Lars Ulrich's cymbal playing, which has had an obvious and long-lasting impact on him.

Elsewhere early on, Kreator were another band the Greek musician looked up to and it was Sepultura icon Igor Cavalera who helped him level up. "After Lars, Igor Cavalera was my biggest influence," he says, noting that the Brazilian drummer influenced him to spread out across all parts of the kit a bit more and get out of his comfort zone.

Other drum parts you'll see in the Gear Factor video are some standout intros from Death songs and, of course, plenty of Kollias' favorite Nile drum parts!

Watch the full episode below.

Nile's 'The Underworld Awaits Us All' is out Aug. 23 on Napalm and can be purchased here. Follow the band on Instagram, X and Facebook. Catch Nile on their co-headlining 2025 tour with Six Feet Under and special guests Psycroptic and Embryonic Autopsy.

Nile's George Kollias Plays His Favorite Drum Parts

Nile, "Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On a Stake in the Underworld and Made to Eat Feces By the Four Apes" — Music Video

Nile, The Underworld Awaits Us All Album Art + Track Listing

Nile, 'The Underworld Awaits Us All' album cover Napalm loading...

01. "Stelae of Vultures"

02. "Chapter for Not Being Hung Upside Down on a Stake in the Underworld and Made to Eat Feces by the Four Apes"

03. "To Strike with Secret Fang"

04. "Naqada II Enter the Golden Age"

05. "The Pentagrammathion of Nephren-Ka"

06. "Overlords of the Black Earth"

07. "Under the Curse of the One God"

09. "Doctrine of Last Things"

10. "True Gods of the Desert"

11. "The Underworld Awaits us All"

12. "Lament for the Destruction of Time"