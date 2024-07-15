Nine Inch Nails Just Launched the Most Overdue Merch Collab

Move over Korn and Adidas, Nine Inch Nails have just announced the most overdue merch collab, teaming with Dr. Martens on a new line of merch.

What Does Dr. Martens and Nine Inch Nails Have Planned?

According to a new video tease shared on Dr. Martens website and socials, the new DM X NINE INCH NAILS collection is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's The Downward Spiral album.

Included in this collection are the 1460 boot, the 1461 shoe and the 1490 Dr. Martens boot that have all been inspired by the album's unique artwork which was created by British collagist Russell Mills. Dr. Martens also took inspiration from the band's unrestrained live performances and the provocative music "that made NIN the unmistakable voice of a generation," per the Instagram description accompanying the visual ad.

A visit to the Dr. Martens website promises that the new collection is "a physical response to Nine Inch Nails' visceral, ground-breaking album." They call The Downward Spiral "a musical monolith that transcends genres through an exploration of the bleakest themes and yet manages to reject nihilism for hope."

They describe the collection as being "comprised of 3 hard-hitting silhouettes incorporating industrial design references. The 8-eye 1460 boot in a stark black and white design from the album’s iconic artwork. The 3-eye 1461 shoe in black with a ‘Crystal Teeth’ design from the album. And the extra tall 10-eye 1490 boot inspired by the band’s uninhibited live shows where they would cover themselves in cornstarch for a decayed, post-apocalyptic aesthetic."

Where Can I See and Get the Dr. Martens / Nine Inch Nails Collection?

At present, only the visual ad seen below is teasing the new line. The actual boots and shoes have yet to arrive on the website, with the promise that they will be "landing 19th July." You can currently visit that Dr. Martens website to sign up be notified when the collaborative collection drops. Plus, by signing up to the newsletter you can receive notifications about other collaborations, limited offers and exclusive events first.