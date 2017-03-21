Nine Inch Nails to Headline 2017 FYF Fest in Los Angeles

There's a little something for everyone heading out to the FYF Fest in Los Angeles this year. The annual music festival expands to a three-day even in its 14th year, with Nine Inch Nails set to headline one of the three days. Other headliners for the music weekend include Missy Elliott and Bjork on July 21 and Frank Ocean on July 22, with Nine Inch Nails closing out the weekend on July 23.

Nine Inch Nails just barely released new music in 2016, offering the Not the Actual Events EP just before the end of the year. While Trent Reznor has been a constant over the years, the Nine Inch Nails lineup has evolved over time, and the band just posted a photo to their social media confirming that Atticus Ross, Robin Finck, Alessandro Cortini and Ilan Rubin will round out the live lineup. The group is expected to release more music later this year. See the band lineup message below.

As for the rest of the lineup, hard rock and metal fans can look forward to sets from punk icon Iggy Pop and stoner doom band Sleep. Other top acts on the eclectic bill include A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu, Solange, Run the Jewels, Flying Lotus, Anderson.Paak, MGMT, Ty Segall, comedian Hannibal Buress and more. See the full lineup in the tour poster below.

FYF Fest will take place at Los Angeles' Exposition Park in downtown July 21-23. General admission weekend passes will be available for $299 plus fees, with a $549 plus fees VIP pass package also an option. Weekend passes will go on sale this Friday (March 24) at 12N PT. Single day passes will be available for $125 plus fees come mid-April. For all ticketing info, be sure to visit the FYF Fest website.

2017 FYF Fest Lineup

