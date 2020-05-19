2020 is turning into "the year that could have been." And speaking of what could have been, Trent Reznor has checked in revealing that Nine Inch Nails did actually have plans in store for later this year.

Reznor revealed in a new posting that Nine Inch Nails planned to return to the concert stage in September and October for a 10-city trek with multiple stops planning in several of the cities. The tour was a continuation of the "Cold and Black and Infinite" tour, which started two years ago today (May 19).

"Strange to think about with the world the way it is now," says Reznor. "I look forward to the day we can once again safely be in the same space and share the experience of screaming at the top of our lungs at each other."

But just because the tour is now off the books doesn't mean that plans weren't already in motion. The band had secured Jehnny Beth to support them on the dates and even had merch printed up for the tour. Rather than let the merch go to waste, Reznor reveals that he's putting the items in the band's online merch store for purchase, with all the profits going to local food banks in the cities they intended to play. Those include San Diego, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and Toronto. To get your hands on one of the items, visit the band's webstore here.

As for where things stand now given the current pandemic, Reznor says, "The current plan is to finish up some scoring projects, work on my limited patience skills, deep dive into new NIN material and hopefully be playing music live for you in 2021. In the meantime, listen to Jehnny's record (comes out June 12), continue to listen to Bowie and don't be too hard on yourself."

nin.com