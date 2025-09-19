We are thrilled to bring you the latest offering from our Loudwire Record Club as you can enter to win a standard black vinyl version of the new Tron: Ares soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails. This comes courtesy of the Loudwire Nights radio show and features the first new Nine Inch Nails music in five years.

Though Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have spun off a successful film and TV scoring partnership in recent years, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is billed under the Nine Inch Nails name, making it their first offering since 2020's Ghosts VI: Locusts.

The group is already off to a great start with the single "As Alive As You Need Me to Be" and will continue the promotion of the soundtrack with "Who Wants to Live Forever." It's a 24-track gem from Nine Inch Nails, pressed onto 180 gram vinyl. And for this offering, we're providing you with the standard black vinyl variant with the standard album cover.

It's currently available to order coinciding with today's (Sept. 19) release, but you can also enter to win. There will be five winners chosen from the entries provided, so you'll want to make sure to drop your contact details in the form provided at the bottom of this post. And be sure to do so before Friday, Sept. 26, as this contest offer lasts for a limited time. If your name is selected as one of the five winners, we'll reach out to your contact info.

And just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app. Nine Inch Nails, as well as some of the best in hard rock and metal music can be heard nightly.