Nine Inch Nails Announce First World Tour Since 2022
Having last performed in 2022 as Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross continued their film score production career, Nine Inch Nails will be back on the road in 2025.
Word of the tour leaked recently with Reznor confirming that dates were coming, but the band decided to push back their touring announcement due to the wildfires that continued to impact California.
Now news of the full run has been revealed with Nine Inch Nails showing a world wide run of dates they're dubbing the "Peel It Back" tour. The headline run will kick off June 15 in Dublin, Ireland, with the band set to make a few festival appearances along the way as well.
The North American leg of the tour begins on Aug. 6 in Oakland, Calif., with dates carrying over into mid-September when they wrap at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Sept. 18. Support acts for the run have not been revealed as of yet.
How Do I Get Tickets?
Nine Inch Nails tickets will go on sale a week from today on Wednesday (Jan. 29) at 12N local time in all markets through the Nine Inch Nails website.
READ MORE: Trent Reznor's Favorite Song of 2024 Wasn't a Rock Song
A full rundown of all the shows, both in Europe and in North America, can be viewed below.
Nine Inch Nails 2025 "Peel It Back" World Tour
June 15 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
June 17 - Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live
June 18 - London, U.K @ The O2
June 20 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
June 21 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting^
June 24 - Milan, Italy @ Parco della Musica Novegro
June 26 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
June 27 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle
June 29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
July 01 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
July 03 - Gdynia, Poland @ Open'er^
July 07 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena
July 10 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool^
July 12 - Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive^
Aug. 06 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
Aug. 08 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Aug. 10 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Aug. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 14 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Aug. 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 17 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 19 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Aug. 22 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 26 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 29 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Aug. 31 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sept. 02 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Sept. 05 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center
Sept. 06 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 09 - Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
Sept. 10 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 12 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 13 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Sept. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Sept. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
