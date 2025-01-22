Nine Inch Nails Announce First World Tour Since 2022

Having last performed in 2022 as Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross continued their film score production career, Nine Inch Nails will be back on the road in 2025.

Word of the tour leaked recently with Reznor confirming that dates were coming, but the band decided to push back their touring announcement due to the wildfires that continued to impact California.

Now news of the full run has been revealed with Nine Inch Nails showing a world wide run of dates they're dubbing the "Peel It Back" tour. The headline run will kick off June 15 in Dublin, Ireland, with the band set to make a few festival appearances along the way as well.

The North American leg of the tour begins on Aug. 6 in Oakland, Calif., with dates carrying over into mid-September when they wrap at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Sept. 18. Support acts for the run have not been revealed as of yet.

nine inch nails 2025 live press photo

How Do I Get Tickets?

Nine Inch Nails tickets will go on sale a week from today on Wednesday (Jan. 29) at 12N local time in all markets through the Nine Inch Nails website.

A full rundown of all the shows, both in Europe and in North America, can be viewed below.

Nine Inch Nails 2025 "Peel It Back" World Tour

June 15 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 17 - Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live

June 18 - London, U.K @ The O2

June 20 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

June 21 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting^

June 24 - Milan, Italy @ Parco della Musica Novegro

June 26 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 27 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

June 29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

July 01 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

July 03 - Gdynia, Poland @ Open'er^

July 07 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 10 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool^

July 12 - Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive^

Aug. 06 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Aug. 08 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Aug. 10 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Aug. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 14 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Aug. 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 17 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 19 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Aug. 22 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 26 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 29 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Aug. 31 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 02 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 05 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center

Sept. 06 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 09 - Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Sept. 10 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 12 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 13 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Sept. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

nine inch nails 2025 tour admat