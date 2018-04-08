There's nothing like giving classic tracks a haunting piano spin to help set a mood. For those who've seen the latest trailer for the second season of HBO's Westworld, you might have recognized Nirvana's "Heart Shaped Box" soundtracking the action, albeit with a different arrangement.

Series composer Ramin Djawadi gets the credit for this stirring update, which starts off with a solitary held note, before a somber piano begins to play. As the trailer continues and the action intensifies, so does the music. The piano is eventually joined by backing strings, with the addition of drums really adding to the heightened feeling until it all crescendos, pulling back to the solitary piano notes at the end.

Djawadi has also worked on HBO's Game of Thrones series and composed music for such films as Clash of the Titans, Pacific Rim and Iron Man. If you like what you hear, Djawadi's version can be downloaded here.

For fans of the series, it does give a glimpse at what's to come, primarily centered on a conversation between Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) in which they debate the interpretation of Bernard's dream and what it may mean for the future.

Meanwhile, The Man in Black (Ed Harris) utters such ominous phrases as "Up until now the stakes were never real, but now you and the rest of your kind are free" and "I'm gonna burn this whole thing to the ground," which sets the stakes high for what's ahead.

What does it all mean? You'll have to wait to see as Season 2 of Westworld kicks off April 22 on HBO.

Ramin Djawadi, "Heart Shaped Box"