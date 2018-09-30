For years, she's lit up the stage with Alice Cooper. Now she's turning up the heat with her debut solo album and a scorching new video. Nita Strauss has revealed the details for her Controlled Chaos record and given fans the first taste of new music from the album with the song and clip for "Our Most Desperate Hour." Watch fiery new clip above.

Strauss has inked a deal with Sumerian Records for her solo music and her Controlled Chaos disc is now on the release schedule, set to drop on Nov. 16. "From bright and fun to aggressive and dark, from peaceful to chaotic, this album is a way for me to give the listener a glimpse into my personality and what goes on inside my mind," says Strauss of the upcoming set.

Nita will also be hitting the road in support of her upcoming release. Just a few days after the album arrives, Strauss will kick off just over a month's worth of dates on Nov. 19 in New Bedford, Mass. Angel Vivaldi will also be part of the trek. See all of the upcoming shows listed below.

Controlled Chaos is currently available for pre-order via Nita's website. The set is also available to pre-order via Amazon, iTunes and GooglePlay. The album artwork and track listing for the disc can be viewed below.

Nita Strauss, Controlled Chaos Track Listing

1. Prepare for War

2. Alegria

3. Our Most Desperate Hour

4. Mariana Trench

5. Here With You

6. The Stillness at the End

7. The Quest

8. Hope Grows

9. Lion Among Wolves

10. Pandemonium 2.0

11. The Show Must Go On

Nita Strauss Upcoming Tour Dates:

Nov. 19 – New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault @ Greasy Luck

Nov. 20 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Voltage Lounge

Nov. 21 – Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

Nov. 23 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Bazaar

Nov. 24 – Kent, Ohio @ The Outpost

Nov. 25 – Ferndale, Mich. @ The Loving Touch

Nov. 27 – Berwyn, Ill. @ Wire

Nov. 28 – Iowa City, Iowa @ Gabe’s

Nov. 29 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Riot Room

Nov. 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theater

Dec. 1 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Club X

Dec. 2 – Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder

Dec. 4 – Seattle, Wash. @ Club Sur Rocks

Dec. 5 – Portland, Ore. @ Paris Theatre

Dec. 6 – Orangevale, Calif. @ The Boardwalk

Dec. 7 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Dec. 8 – Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Pub Rock

Dec. 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Dec. 11 – Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

Dec. 12 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Dec. 13 – Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Dec. 14 – Memphis, Tenn. @ The Hi-Tone

Dec. 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)

Dec. 16 – Orlando, Fla. @ Haven Lounge

Dec. 17 – Margate, Fla. @ O’Malley’s

Dec. 18 – Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar

Dec. 19 – Spartanbug, S.C. @ Ground Zero

Dec. 20 – Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Dec. 21 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents

