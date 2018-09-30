Nita Strauss Reveals ‘Controlled Chaos’ Debut Solo Album Details, Unleashes ‘Our Most Desperate Hour’ Video
For years, she's lit up the stage with Alice Cooper. Now she's turning up the heat with her debut solo album and a scorching new video. Nita Strauss has revealed the details for her Controlled Chaos record and given fans the first taste of new music from the album with the song and clip for "Our Most Desperate Hour." Watch fiery new clip above.
Strauss has inked a deal with Sumerian Records for her solo music and her Controlled Chaos disc is now on the release schedule, set to drop on Nov. 16. "From bright and fun to aggressive and dark, from peaceful to chaotic, this album is a way for me to give the listener a glimpse into my personality and what goes on inside my mind," says Strauss of the upcoming set.
Nita will also be hitting the road in support of her upcoming release. Just a few days after the album arrives, Strauss will kick off just over a month's worth of dates on Nov. 19 in New Bedford, Mass. Angel Vivaldi will also be part of the trek. See all of the upcoming shows listed below.
Controlled Chaos is currently available for pre-order via Nita's website. The set is also available to pre-order via Amazon, iTunes and GooglePlay. The album artwork and track listing for the disc can be viewed below.
Nita Strauss, Controlled Chaos Track Listing
1. Prepare for War
2. Alegria
3. Our Most Desperate Hour
4. Mariana Trench
5. Here With You
6. The Stillness at the End
7. The Quest
8. Hope Grows
9. Lion Among Wolves
10. Pandemonium 2.0
11. The Show Must Go On
Nita Strauss Upcoming Tour Dates:
Nov. 19 – New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault @ Greasy Luck
Nov. 20 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Voltage Lounge
Nov. 21 – Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz
Nov. 23 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Bazaar
Nov. 24 – Kent, Ohio @ The Outpost
Nov. 25 – Ferndale, Mich. @ The Loving Touch
Nov. 27 – Berwyn, Ill. @ Wire
Nov. 28 – Iowa City, Iowa @ Gabe’s
Nov. 29 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Riot Room
Nov. 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theater
Dec. 1 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Club X
Dec. 2 – Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder
Dec. 4 – Seattle, Wash. @ Club Sur Rocks
Dec. 5 – Portland, Ore. @ Paris Theatre
Dec. 6 – Orangevale, Calif. @ The Boardwalk
Dec. 7 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Dec. 8 – Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Pub Rock
Dec. 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Dec. 11 – Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
Dec. 12 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Dec. 13 – Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Dec. 14 – Memphis, Tenn. @ The Hi-Tone
Dec. 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)
Dec. 16 – Orlando, Fla. @ Haven Lounge
Dec. 17 – Margate, Fla. @ O’Malley’s
Dec. 18 – Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar
Dec. 19 – Spartanbug, S.C. @ Ground Zero
Dec. 20 – Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Dec. 21 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents
