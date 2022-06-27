My Kid Brother, an indie-pop act from Virginia, released a very metal-looking music video last week (June 25) for their otherwise very non-metal-sounding song, "Spilt Salt." The band made it in response to comments, shown at the start of the clip, suggesting they were a mismatch for Fearless Records, their label that made its early name in punk and metalcore but has since branched out.

Consequently, the juxtaposition between the music and the visuals in the "Spilt Salt" video is quite jarring. As the poppy earworm of a single plays out, a seemingly evil and beast-like cleric makes a sacrifice of voodoo dolls fashioned after the quintet. Meanwhile, My Kid Brother themselves perform the song in a dark, warehouse-like setting — dressed in all black — befitting the vibe of many heavy metal clips.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

The clip's contradiction in terms aligns with the themes of the tune envisioned when it was written. That's what My Kid Brother singer and guitarist Christian Neonakis explained.

"'Spilt Salt' was originally written when I moved from Baltimore, Maryland, to Loudoun County, Virginia," the musician said. "The song is about my first impressions with the new environment and new people that I met."

My Kid Brother band photo Photo by Will Martinez loading...

Neonakis continued, "Unfortunately, many of the first people I met were vapid socialites with rich parents and we had almost nothing in common. I felt bored, isolated, insecure and hopeless. So I wrote a fuck you song to the egotistical social climbers of the world, and that's what 'Spilt Salt' is about. Since having been here in Loudoun County for several years now, I have met some of the most wonderful people and made many truly genuine friendships. I just unfortunately met the dickheads first."

Happy.Mad.Weird.Sad, My Kid Brother's forthcoming album, arrives on Oct. 7. "Spilt Salt" joins the effort's previous pre-release singles, "Shoulders" and "Make You Believe." My Kid Brother will also tour the U.S. this summer — check the dates and get tickets here.

Pre-order Happy.Mad.Weird.Sad here. See the album artwork and track listing underneath the clip.

My Kid Brother, "Spilt Salt" Video

Happy.Mad.Weird.Sad Album Art + Track List

Fearless Records Fearless Records loading...

1. "Never Break Your Heart"

2. "Make You Make Believe"

3. "Disco Days"

4. "Paper Houses"

5. "Roots"

6. "Shoulders"

7. "Come Back Down"

8. "Split Salt"

9. "High Society"

10. "Gasoline"

11. "Cortisol"