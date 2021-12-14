Nothing,Nowhere Book 2022 U.S. Tour With Poorstacy + More

Nothing,Nowhere have just announced a headlining U.S. tour that will launch next year with support coming from special guests Poorstacy, Carolesdaughter, Guccihighwaters and Snarls.

The 25-date run will be in support of Trauma Factory, the emo group's fourth full-length which arrived in February earlier this year and was lead by hit singles such as "Nightmare" and "Fake Friend." A new song, "Pieces of You" was also recently released as Nothing,Nowhere keeps the new music coming.

Joining Nothing,Nowhere on the U.S. trek, which kicks off in New Jersey on April 21 and wraps up in New York on May 27, is a fine cast of up-and-comers as well, with Poorstacy serving as the direct support act. Check listings carefully, however, as Poorstacy, who released their second album, Party at the Cemetery, in October, will not appear at three of the stops.

Get tickets here and see the full list of tour dates directly below.

Nothing,Nowhere. 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With Poorstacy, Carolesdaughter, Guccihighwaters + Snarls

April 21 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony

April 22 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

April 23 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre Of Living Arts

April 24 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

April 26 – Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger

April 28 – Miami, Fla. @ Gramps

April 29 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

April 30 – Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt Club*

May 02 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 03 – San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

May 06 – Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House

May 07 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

May 08 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

May 11 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

May 13 – Portland, Ore. Hawthorne Theatre

May 14 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

May 15 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Grand Room @ The Complex

May 17 – Denver, Colo. @ The Gothic Theatre

May 19 – Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada

May 20 – Chicago, Ill. @ House Of Blues

May 21 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic Theatre*

May 22 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern*

May 24 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

May 25 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 27 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

*No Poorstacy

