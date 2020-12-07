nothing, nowhere Releases ‘Fake Friend,’ Announces New Album
nothing, nowhere has a brand new single, "Fake Friend," along with news that we'll finally be getting a full album from the musician. Five previously cuts will join "Fake Friends" on the upcoming set Trauma Factory.
The album, now due Feb. 19, will showcase the emerging artist's blend of alt-rock, pop-punk and rap influences, with the new song floating along over melodic verses and a more commanding and heart wrenching chorus as the singer denies the sincerity of someone close to him. Check out the visualizer for the song at the bottom of this post and the lyrics for the song right here:
Head in the soil
Brain in the clouds
Carousel eyes I’m
Spinning around and around
I had your back, you
turned yours on me
I was so blind, now
It’s easy to see
Think we’re slipping
Ice is real thin thin
Where the hell have you been
I don’t need a fake friend
Keep your distance
Losing you’s a win win
Always gotta pretend
I don’t need a fake friend
Hello, hello, hello
Pick, up, pick up the phone
Think we’re slipping
Ice is real thin thin
Where the hell have you been
I don’t need a fake friend
stuck in the past or living for now
what is the difference
if you ain’t around
and around and around
I had your back, you
turned yours on me
I was so blind, now
It’s easy to see
Think we’re slipping
Ice is real thin thin
Where the hell have you been
I don’t need a fake friend
Keep your distance
Losing you’s a win win
Always gotta pretend
I don’t need a fake friend
Hello, hello, hello
Pick, up, pick up the phone
Think we’re slipping
Ice is real thin thin
Where the hell have you been
I don’t need a fake friend
Think we’re slipping
Ice is real thin thin
Where the hell have you been
I don’t need a fake friend
Think we’re slipping
Ice is real thin thin
Where the hell have you been
I don’t need a fake friend
Keep your distance
Losing you’s a win win
Always gotta pretend
I don’t need a fake friend
Hello, hello, hello
Pick, up, pick up the phone
Think we’re slipping
Ice is real thin thin
Where the hell have you been
I don’t need a fake friend
The Trauma Factory album came together during a transitional period in the singer's life. He explains, “Trauma Factory is an accumulation of songs written during a confusing time. It is about accepting the present and following your true north through the pain and suffering of human life. I wanted to make an album that was truly genreless and inspire others to challenge themselves artistically. I believe the most inspiring art is unpredictable and unrestrictive. To me that’s what Trauma Factory is."
Pre-orders for the record are currently being taken at this location. Each pre-order will also provide access to downloads of "fake friend," "lights (4444),” “pretend,” “DEATH,” “nightmare,” and, most recently, “blood” (Feat. KennyHoopla & JUDGE). The full album artwork and track listing can be viewed below.
nothing, nowhere, "fake friend"
nothing, nowhere, Trauma Factory Artwork + Track Listing
01. “trauma factory”
02. “lights (4444)”
03. “buck”
04. “love or chemistry”
05. “exile”
06. “upside down”
07. “pain place” (feat. MISOGI)
08. “fake friend”
09. “death”
10. “pretend”
11. “blood” (feat. KennyHoopla & JUDGE)
12. “nightmare”
13. “crave”
14. “real”
15. “barely breathing”
