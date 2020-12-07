nothing, nowhere Releases ‘Fake Friend,’ Announces New Album

nothing, nowhere has a brand new single, "Fake Friend," along with news that we'll finally be getting a full album from the musician. Five previously cuts will join "Fake Friends" on the upcoming set Trauma Factory.

The album, now due Feb. 19, will showcase the emerging artist's blend of alt-rock, pop-punk and rap influences, with the new song floating along over melodic verses and a more commanding and heart wrenching chorus as the singer denies the sincerity of someone close to him. Check out the visualizer for the song at the bottom of this post and the lyrics for the song right here:

Head in the soil

Brain in the clouds

Carousel eyes I’m

Spinning around and around

I had your back, you

turned yours on me

I was so blind, now

It’s easy to see Think we’re slipping

Ice is real thin thin

Where the hell have you been

I don’t need a fake friend

Keep your distance

Losing you’s a win win

Always gotta pretend

I don’t need a fake friend Hello, hello, hello

Pick, up, pick up the phone

Think we’re slipping

Ice is real thin thin

Where the hell have you been

I don’t need a fake friend stuck in the past or living for now

what is the difference

if you ain’t around

and around and around

I had your back, you

turned yours on me

I was so blind, now

It’s easy to see Think we’re slipping

Ice is real thin thin

Where the hell have you been

I don’t need a fake friend

Keep your distance

Losing you’s a win win

Always gotta pretend

I don’t need a fake friend Hello, hello, hello

Pick, up, pick up the phone

Think we’re slipping

Ice is real thin thin

Where the hell have you been

I don’t need a fake friend Think we’re slipping

Ice is real thin thin

Where the hell have you been

I don’t need a fake friend Think we’re slipping

Ice is real thin thin

Where the hell have you been

I don’t need a fake friend

Keep your distance

Losing you’s a win win

Always gotta pretend

I don’t need a fake friend Hello, hello, hello

Pick, up, pick up the phone

Think we’re slipping

Ice is real thin thin

Where the hell have you been

I don’t need a fake friend

The Trauma Factory album came together during a transitional period in the singer's life. He explains, “Trauma Factory is an accumulation of songs written during a confusing time. It is about accepting the present and following your true north through the pain and suffering of human life. I wanted to make an album that was truly genreless and inspire others to challenge themselves artistically. I believe the most inspiring art is unpredictable and unrestrictive. To me that’s what Trauma Factory is."

Pre-orders for the record are currently being taken at this location. Each pre-order will also provide access to downloads of "fake friend," "lights (4444),” “pretend,” “DEATH,” “nightmare,” and, most recently, “blood” (Feat. KennyHoopla & JUDGE). The full album artwork and track listing can be viewed below.

nothing, nowhere, "fake friend"

nothing, nowhere, Trauma Factory Artwork + Track Listing

Fueled By Ramen

01. “trauma factory”

02. “lights (4444)”

03. “buck”

04. “love or chemistry”

05. “exile”

06. “upside down”

07. “pain place” (feat. MISOGI)

08. “fake friend”

09. “death”

10. “pretend”

11. “blood” (feat. KennyHoopla & JUDGE)

12. “nightmare”

13. “crave”

14. “real”

15. “barely breathing”