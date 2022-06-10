Kennyhoopla + nothing.nowhere Lead 2022 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour has been putting some of the buzziest new musical acts in the spotlight for years, giving them a platform to hopefully take that next step toward breakout stardom. And this year's edition is giving pop-punk artist Kennyhoopla his chance to shine, headlining a fall tour run that also features fellow rising star nothing.nowhere and opening act Groupthink.

Kennyhoopla started to garner attention last year, releasing an EP with Travis Barker and playing sold out shows across the country. Keeping up the momentum, the musician steps into a headliner role with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour that launches Sept. 10 in Denver, Colorado.

The musician's most recent effort is 2021's Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape, though he did release the non-album single "Dirty White Vans" earlier this year.

“I'm excited to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour with my brothers nothing,nowhere & Groupthink," says Kenny. "So many cities that I haven't played in yet & I can't wait to meet you all!”

Singer-rapper nothing.nowhere has been making inroads with his emo-leaning stylings in recent years. As supporting act on this run, he'll be promoting his 2021 Trauma Factory release.

The general public on-sale starts today at 10AM local time in each market. Check out the cities, dates and venues listed below, and get your tickets at this location.

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents Kennyhoopla / nothing.nowhere / GroupThink

Sept. 10 – Denver, Colo. @ Westword Music Showcase

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

Sept. 16 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Sept. 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Life is Beautiful

Sept. 19 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater

Sept. 20 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Sept. 22 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

Sept. 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Sept. 24 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Sept. 27 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Sept. 29 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Oct. 2 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

Oct. 4 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Oct. 6 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

Oct. 7 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre

Oct. 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Oct. 11 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 14 – New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Oct. 15 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Oct. 16 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ XL Live

Oct. 18 – Baltimore, Md. @ Ram’s Head Live!

Oct. 19 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Oct. 21 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Oct. 22 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Oct. 25 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

Oct. 26 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Oct. 28 – New Orleans, La. @ Toulouse Theatre

Oct. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Monster Energy Outbreak Tour loading...