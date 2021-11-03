Obituary and Municipal Waste are locked in as co-headliners of next year's Decibel Magazine Tour, with special guests Enforced, Gatecreeper and SpiritWorld.

The 15-date tour will launch from the late '80s/early '90s death metal hotbed of Tampa, Florida on Jan. 28 and finish up on Feb. 21 in Municipal Waste's home town of Richmond, Virginia. Death-western metal act SpiritWorld won't be appearing at the first two stops, nor the last two, and Gatecreeper will not perform at the Jan. 29 gig.

See the full list of tour dates at the bottom of the page and look for tickets to go on sale on Friday (Nov. 5) at 10AM local time.

“We are very proud, excited and honored to be a part of the 2022 Decibel Magazine Tour,” said Obituary. “Sharing the stage with our good friends and fellow shredders Municipal Waste is something we’ve been wanting and waiting to do for a long time, so super stoked to join forces with them along with Gatecreeper and Enforced to reassure fans for an all-out raging lineup!

The death metal veterans are also fielding set list suggestions and they explained, “And we want to make this fun and interesting for the fans as well, so we are asking everyone to give us their thoughts on which songs Obituary should play. We are really looking forward to reading all the comments and suggestions, and start working on the setlist. So, hit us with your favorite song suggestions and let’s do this!”

Municipal Waste frontman Tony Foresta exclaimed, "We’re very excited to be a part of a tour with so many heavy hitters from start to finish! Looking forward to hitting so many of these places we haven’t played in such a long time.”

Obituary, Municipal Waste, Enforced, Gatecreeper + SpiritWorld 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Decibel Magazine

Jan. 28 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum (no SpiritWorld)

Jan. 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (no Gatecreeper or SpiritWorld)

Feb. 03 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom

Feb. 04 — Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House

Feb. 05 — Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

Feb. 06 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Feb. 07 — San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box

Feb. 09 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ The Mesa Theater

Feb. 10 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep

Feb. 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

Feb. 12 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

Feb. 14 — Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theater

Feb. 15 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Feb. 19 — Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage (no SpiritWorld)

Feb. 21 — Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry (no SpiritWorld)