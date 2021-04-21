Of Mice and Men are back with "Bloom," a powerhouse song from the metalcore mainstays that introduces their upcoming EP of the same name, out May 28. The three-song collection follows another short EP the band released earlier this year, Timeless.

As the group stated in January, Timeless was the first in a successive series of succinct releases that will comprise the band's next studio album. Bloom, its title track a visceral reminder of the kind of musical power Of Mice and Men can dole out, is the second part of that series. The act's previous full-length effort, Earth and Sky, came out in 2019.

Hear the new song, read the lyrics and see Bloom's cover and tracklist down near the bottom of this post.

The heavy tune has serious meaning for Of Mice and Men: "'Bloom' is a song about grieving the death of a family member," singer-bassist Aaron Pauley said. "It's about understanding, through that loss, that grief is not only love in its most visceral and wildest form, but that it's also the ultimate price we pay to experience such love. To know profound grief is to have known profound love. Nothing and no one lasts forever. Love isn't a bouquet of plastic flowers; it's watching the petals fall."

Here are the lyrics to Of Mice and Men's "Bloom":

We were born to bloom

Destined to deteriorate

No beauty in plastic flowers

No honey made from fake bouquets

We were born to bloom

But we were never meant to stay

No wine from fruit made out of wax

No honey made from fake bouquets What do they say about apples and trees?

How do you grow when you're severed from the roots underneath?

And if the tether of love can never truly break

Did it slip from my hands the day you went away?

Why do they speak about a love that never dies?

And what the fuck do they know about the afterlife?

Have they ever spent the night screaming at the sky, asking why? We were born to bloom

Destined to deteriorate

No beauty in plastic flowers

No honey made from fake bouquets

We were born to bloom

But we were never meant to stay

No wine from fruit made out of wax

No honey made from fake bouquets What do they say about the heart and it's strength?

What do you do when your love rots to into rage?

How do you water the garden that famine takes?

How do you feed your soul with dust and clay?

We blossom then wither like the rose

Death written into our blood like poems

A soliloquy of ancient ancestral pain

The price of love paid over and over again We were born to bloom

Destined to deteriorate

No beauty in plastic flowers

No honey made from fake bouquets

We were born to bloom

But we were never meant to stay

No wine from fruit made out of wax

No honey made from fake bouquets Love is watching the petals fall.

Of Mice and Men, "Bloom"

Of Mice and Men, Bloom EP Album Art + Tracklist

SharpTone Records

1. "Levee"

2. "Bloom"

3. "Pulling Teeth"