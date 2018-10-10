Of Mice and Men are not ones to wait too long between studio albums. Fresh off the success of this year's Defy album, the group is already working on their follow-up to the disc.

Singer/guitarist Aaron Pauley reveals that the band has been holed up in the studio of late with producer Josh Wilbur, whose credits include work on albums from heavier acts like Lamb of God, Trivium and Gojira.

"We're super pumped to be in the studio with Josh, as we're all big fans of his production and mix discography," said Pauley. "When we decided to go heavier with this album, Josh's was one of the first names to pop up — and I can tell you, we're a little over halfway done and it's sounding huge and heavy, heavenly and absolutely demonic — all rolled into one."

Defy was just released in January of this year, though many of the album's singles arrived in 2017 as the band wanted to reassert their status after the exit of longtime frontman Austin Carlile. Given the determination to jump back into the studio so quickly, it should be a smooth transition when the band decides to segue into the promotion of their next album.

As for the immediate future, fans can catch Of Mice and Men touring Europe with Bullet for My Valentine, while they'll be back stateside on a recently announced tour with Nothing More during the early months of 2019.

"We're excited to have also announced that we're touring the U.S. next year with Nothing More. Come to a show, and bang your head," Pauley said. That trek kicks off Feb. 21 in Phoenix.

