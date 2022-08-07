The Offspring Safe After Vehicle Catches Fire En Route to Show

The Offspring and their crew are safe after one of their vehicles traveling to a show caught fire. However, the band members did lose some key items in the blaze.

The band posted about the incident via Twitter, sharing, "While traveling through Canada yesterday, something flew off the vehicle in front of us and became wedged underneath one of our SUVs and it caught fire. Everyone got out safely, but the luggage, passports, laptops and pretty much everything else was destroyed."

They later added, "We are happy to report that everyone is doing ok and we've made it safely to Rimouski and will be performing tonight at Les Grandes Fetes TELUS. Hope to see everyone there! August 6 | Rimouski, QC | @grandesfetes."

In addition, The Offspring guitarist Noodles shared via his Instagram, "No one was hurt. Everyone got out of the vehicle unscathed. Unfortunately about half our crew lost all their belongings in the fire, including luggage, computers, & passports. But it could’ve been much worse. The band & I are so thankful & relieved that all involved are OK."

He adds, "No one is sure what started the fire yet, but the SUV hit something big & heavy, possibly a lost trailer hitch, and within seconds the vehicle was in flames. You can see from the video that they didn’t even get off the Highway before everyone had to bail. No time to save any belongings. Scary shit! Our crew do all the heavy lifting so that we look & sound as good as possible when we take the stage. They’re travel & workdays are always longer & more arduous than ours, and we can’t thank them enough for all they do. To see them have to go through something like this is heartbreaking & frightening. I am so glad they are all OK!"

The Offspring, currently touring in support of their Let the Bad Times Roll album, will wrap up the current leg of their touring Aug. 13 at Vancouver's Ambleside Music Festival. They have scattered dates through the rest of the year in Japan, Brazil and Australia. Stay up to date on all their touring here.