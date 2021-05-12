Ohana Festival 2021 Lineup Revealed

The SoCal-based Ohana Festival will return this year and Eddie Vedder will once again have a major presence, headlining one of the nights solo while having Pearl Jam headline one of the other nights. Kings of Leon will do the headlining honors for the third evening.

It's once again a stellar lineup for the beach-based festival which is set to take place the weekend of Sept. 24-26 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif.

Kings of Leon will headline opening night on Sept. 24 with support from My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Durand Jones and the Indicators, Caamp, The Regrettes, Plague Vendor, Greer, Kevin Garrett, La Luz, Amo Amo, Modern Eyes, Sky McCreery and Taz.

Vedder will headline the second night on Sept. 25 with Maggie Rogers, The Frames, Spoon, Mac DeMarco, Cold War Kids, Wild Belle, Combo Chimbita, The Backseat Lovers, Son Little, The Aquadolls, Liz Brasher, Timmy Curran and Jonny Roundhouse filling out the bill.

Pearl Jam will close out the festival on Sept. 26 after a day filled with sets from Brandi Carlile, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Mon LaFerte, Jade Bird, Cavetown, Real Estate, Shovels & Rope, Brian Fallon, Night Moves, Pony Bradshaw, Rob Machado and Will Dailey.

Tickets are on sale now and all 2020 tickets will automatically be honored at this year's festival. No action is required. Get your ticket and special packages here and check out a trailer for the 2021 Ohana Fest below.

2021 Ohana Fest Trailer + Lineup Poster

Ohana Festival