See the Original Slipknot Logo Drawn by Joey Jordison

Thanks to his family, fans can now see the original Slipknot logo drawn by the late Joey Jordison.

The drummer's family launched an Instagram account in July of 2022, roughly a year after he died, to celebrate his life and legacy. The page features photos of the drummer from all different stages of his life, as well as some archives and memorabilia from the bands he was in.

Last year, Jordison's family posted a photo of the very first tribal "S" Slipknot logo Jordison drew on a desk that was given to him by his dad. Just yesterday, they shared a carousel of images that features the original band name logo that was drawn by the drummer.

The first two photos show a folded piece of paper with "Original Logo Slipknot" written on it, and the third shows the band name drawn on a different strip of paper. The logo the band uses today still looks a lot like it, with uneven letters that have a scribble effect, almost as if they were scratched into the surface of something.

Scroll through the Instagram slides below to see the original logo.

Several years ago, Jordison told Kerrang! about some of the band logos he drew during his career, adding that he hoped to share them one day.

"I have tons of folders of sketches, logos of pretty much any band I’ve been in. I drew the Slipknot logo and the tribal ‘S’, the Murderdolls logo, Scar the Martyr. I designed the Vimic logo. I’d love to put out a book someday of all of my sketches," he said.

In the same conversation, he recalled how he came up with the tribal "S" logo.

“I drew that logo on my dad’s old desk in the house I grew up in. I had this little piece of paper and drew it with pen and ink. It stained the desk! I took it to band practice and they loved it. The next thing you know, almost half of the band got it tattooed – this was before we got signed.”