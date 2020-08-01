OUT NOW: From Ashes To New Album ‘Blackout’ Goes No. 1 Metal Worldwide, as Single ‘Nightmare’ Runs Up Active Rock Chart

From Ashes To New dropped their new album Blackout on Friday, and it’s already hit No.1 on metal charts around the world, including Japan, U.K., Australia, Germany and many more countries, as their new single "Nightmare" runs up the Active Rock chart.

Find out why "Blackout" is No.1 — Listen to "Blackout" now or buy a signed color vinyl.

Matt from the band commented on the No. 1’s saying,“Blackout is our prequel to our first album Day One, which was a strong representation of the style that made FATN who we are today, and Blackout is a step above. The world seems to be headed further and further towards chaos and destruction, so it only felt right to create a piece to paint the picture we are all becoming all too familiar with. Expect much more of this from us in the future!”

Danny is proud of the No.1 achievements and says, “Blackout is the album we’ve always wanted to make, It’s intense, emotional, heavy, and most importantly, it’s us. This album truly represents who we are as a band and its massive sound will prove to be our best record yet. We are so incredibly proud of this album, and we are confident it will quickly become our fans’ favorite From Ashes To New record ever.”

The press agree with Matt and Danny.

“Blackout thrives on electronics, heavy riffs, big hooks, screams and rhymes… mosh-pit-ready hard rock that should resonate with existing fans and find some new ones.”

– Riff Magazine

“Danny Case unleashes the inner beast in a running battle with Matt Brandyberry that creates a sonic wall of destruction almost impossible to resist.”

– Heavy Mag

To celebrate the album release, From Ashes to New dropped a lyric video for their rap/metal hybrid track “Monster In Me” which can be seen on YouTube HERE. And standby for the official video coming soon, follow the band to be alerted to that.

FROM ASHES TO NEW are currently on tour across the U.S. until Aug. 19 with In This Moment and Motionless In White along with Fit For A King. See full dates listed below. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.fromashestonew.com/tour.

FROM ASHES TO NEW TOUR DATES

8/1 Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena &

8/2 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion &

8/4 Council Bluffs, IA - KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater &

8/5 Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater &

8/6 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena &

8/8 Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland &

8/9 Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena &

8/11 Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena &

8/12 Asheville, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Center &

8/13 Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena &

8/15 Evansville, IN - Ford Center &

8/16 Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center &

8/18 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion &

8/19 Albany, NY - MVP Arena &

& with In This Moment, Motionless In White & Fit For A King

