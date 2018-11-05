Ozzy Osbourne Unveils 2019 Farewell Tour Dates With Megadeth
Ozzy Osbourne has just announced the next set of dates for his "No More Tours 2" run. Beginning this spring, Ozzy will travel throughout North America with support from Megadeth.
This may be the final time Ozzy makes his way around North America on this trek, and he’s doing it with one of the best backing bands in his solo career. Add thrash legends Megadeth to the mix and you’ve got a gig that can’t be missed.
“There’s nothing in the world — sex, drugs, anything — that comes anywhere close to the way you feel when you’re doing the best show,” Ozzy says. “If it’s a nightclub, or the Forum, or Ozzfest, I’m going out with the expectation of giving them my heart and soul.”
The string of shows begins May 29 in Atlanta and runs for two months until finishing up July 29 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 9 at 10AM local time via Live Nation.
Ozzy Osbourne + Megadeth 2019 North American Tour Dates:
05/31 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
06/02 - Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Arena
06/04 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/06 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
06/08 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Concerts
06/11 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
06/13 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBan Pavilion
06/15 - Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
06/20 - Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre
06/22 - Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun
06/26 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/28 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Spirit Center
06/30 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
07/04 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest / American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
07/06 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
07/09 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
07/11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
07/13 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
07/16 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
07/18 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
07/20 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
07/23 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
07/25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
07/27 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
