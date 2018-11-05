Ozzy Osbourne Unveils 2019 Farewell Tour Dates With Megadeth

Ozzy Osbourne has just announced the next set of dates for his "No More Tours 2" run. Beginning this spring, Ozzy will travel throughout North America with support from Megadeth.

This may be the final time Ozzy makes his way around North America on this trek, and he’s doing it with one of the best backing bands in his solo career. Add thrash legends Megadeth to the mix and you’ve got a gig that can’t be missed.

“There’s nothing in the world — sex, drugs, anything — that comes anywhere close to the way you feel when you’re doing the best show,” Ozzy says. “If it’s a nightclub, or the Forum, or Ozzfest, I’m going out with the expectation of giving them my heart and soul.”

The string of shows begins May 29 in Atlanta and runs for two months until finishing up July 29 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 9 at 10AM local time via Live Nation.

Ozzy Osbourne + Megadeth 2019 North American Tour Dates:

05/31 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

06/02 - Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Arena

06/04 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/06 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

06/08 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Concerts

06/11 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

06/13 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBan Pavilion

06/15 - Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

06/20 - Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

06/22 - Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun

06/26 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/28 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Spirit Center

06/30 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

07/04 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest / American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

07/06 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

07/09 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

07/11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

07/13 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

07/16 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

07/18 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

07/20 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

07/23 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

07/25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

07/27 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl