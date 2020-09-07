Ozzy Osbourne recently said he has no interest in reuniting with Black Sabbath again for another performance.

The admission came in a Sept. 5 interview ahead of the premiere of Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, A&E's Biography special about the Prince of Darkness that will air on the network Monday (Sept. 7).

Asked if he'd like Black Sabbath to return to the stage, the rocker responded in the negative.

"Not for me," Osbourne said. "It's done."

However, that doesn't mean that the musician holds no misgivings about the legendary metal band's most recent reunion. Especially when it comes to drummer Bill Ward — the original Black Sabbath percussionist who didn't participate in the group's 2014-2017 re-emergence.

"The only thing I do regret is not doing the last farewell show in Birmingham with Bill Ward," Osbourne added to Rolling Stone. "I felt really bad about that. It would have been so nice. I don't know what the circumstances behind it were, but it would have been nice. I've talked to him a few times, but I don't have any of the slightest interest in [doing another gig]. Maybe [guitarist] Tony [Iommi]'s getting bored now."

The "Under the Graveyard" singer previously articulated the same regret regarding the drummer's farewell show snub.

In 2019, Ward expressed interest in returning should Sabbath reform yet again, despite his non-involvement in the latest iteration. Earlier this year, Iommi said he was sitting on tons of new material. As for Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, he's explained that he "wouldn't say never" to such an opportunity.

But it certainly seems that Osbourne doesn't share the other members' open-mindedness about the possibility.

Still, there's one thing that's undisputed amongst the act: who owns Black Sabbath's name.