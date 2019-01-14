The Prince of Darkness is coming to Rocklahoma! Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed and Shinedown lead this year's edition of annual three-day music festival. Now in its 13th year, Rocklahoma will take place over Memorial Day weekend (May 24-26) at the "Catch the Fever" festival grounds in Pryor, Okla.

The three-day event, produced by AEG Presents, will also feature performances from Bush, Seether, In This Moment, Steel Panther, Jackyl, Asking Alexandria, Tech N9NE, Blackberry Smoke, Buckcherry, Beartooth, Sevendust, Black Stone Cherry, Avatar, Fever 333, Lita Ford, Palaye Royale, Ace Frehley, Wheeler Walker Jr, New Years Day, Bad Wolves, The Glorious Sons, Light The Torch, Alien Weaponry, Hyro The Hero, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Dirty Honey, Strutter, Beasto Blanco, Mudd Flux, Firstryke, Ratchet Dolls, The Midnight Devils, Dead Metal Society, Rocket Science, Preacher Stone, Dryvr, Charlie Bonnet III and the Folkin Gasholes, Down For Five, The Normandys, Poster Child, Blackout, Solidify, Doxy, Zen Hipster, and The Grind.

“Believe it or not, I’ve been doing shows in Oklahoma since 1971, so I know that they have some of the best audiences in the world there," says Ozzy Osbourne. Shinedown's Brent Smith adds, "We are very much looking forward to bringing everyone at this year’s Rocklahoma our 100% A-GAME!!! Get Up and Get Ready.”

Rocklahoma producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents says, “Rocklahoma festival IS Pride, Culture and Community! Our fans grew up coming here and now their kids are following suit. We share their same enthusiasm and vision and worked hard to make sure there was something for everyone. We are excited to have the legendary Ozzy Osbourne, surrounded by several fan favorites returning like Shinedown, Disturbed and Bush, plus a few that helped build the history of this event like Jackyl, Lita Ford and Ace Frehley. Fans can expect improvements to the site and experience in 2019. Get ready to rock as this year promises to be another weekend long party!”

This year's Rocklahoma also includes several new attractions. The Roadhouse party starts daily with the D&B Processing Stage where fans can rock out with local Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts and national acts headlining, complete with food trucks and full service bar on hand. There's also a Burgers, Brews & Barbecue food destination and the Rock 66 Market where you can hang with friends, shop for items from the festival vendors and charge your phones.

Early bird weekend festival passes as well as weekend VIP packages will be available for purchase starting Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10AM CT at the Rocklahoma website. Early bird pricing lasts through Thursday, Jan. 24 at 12N CT. There are also a limited quality of groupie and roadie VIP packages and Rockstar Hotel packages at this location. General admission and VIP camping options are also available at checkout.

AEG Presents AEG Presents loading...