Black Sabbath have gone through several different iterations during their existence, but which of their songs with Ozzy Osbourne have never been played live?

The metal group played their first concert as Black Sabbath in August of 1969, so we're coming up on 56 years of Sabbath concerts. They of course wrapped up their final tour in 2017, but now that they have one more show booked for 2025, we can consider them an active band again.

To commemorate their upcoming final performance, we wanted to look back on their setlists and see which songs from the Osbourne era were never played live in concert. Thus, we plugged in every song from 1970's Black Sabbath through '78's Never Say Die, as well as their final 2013 album 13, into Setlist.fm's tour statistics.

With the exception of instrumental tracks, there are a total of 20 songs from Sabbath's albums with Osbourne that never made the cut live, according to Setlist.fm. Therefore, there may have been a time where a song was played for a specific event that wasn't a concert.

Unsurprisingly, all of the tracks from their first record had been played live at least one time. But, there was at least one song from every other one of their albums with Osbourne that was never performed.

Scroll through the album covers below, the songs that were never played are listed underneath. Two bonus tracks were noted as well.

The 20 Ozzy Osbourne-Era Songs Black Sabbath Never Played Live These are the songs from the Ozzy Osbourne-era of Black Sabbath that the band never played live in concert, according to Setlist.fm Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner