Ozzy Osbourne Warns Mumble Rappers About Getting Face Tattoos

Ozzy Osbourne inked his entire body long before it was cool, but one type of tattoo still doesn’t resonate with the metal icon. Reacting to face tattoos, which countless modern rappers currently blast their heads with, Ozzy believes they go a little too far above the collar.

Some of Osbourne’s famous tattoos include “OZZY” on his knuckles, a Chinese dragon and vampiric skull on his chest, “Sharon” on his right arm and many others. At age 71, however, the Black Sabbath vocalist still hasn’t inked his face and never plans on doing so.

While speaking on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard station, Osbourne said, "I would never do that,” about face tattoos. "Anything above the collar should be stopped. To be honest it makes you look dirty."

He continued, “They reckon that as you get older it hurts more. When I started getting this fucking sleeve I was like, 'I am too old, stop'. I was 50 something and I was like, 'What the fuck are you doing?' When he got my elbows I was like, 'What are you doing? What are you paying this fucking asshole to do?'"

As for Ozzy’s 2020, it’s been a slow trudge to recovery, following a number of injuries and health setbacks which forced the Prince of Darkness to postpone his No More Tours II farewell run. Still, Ozzy says, “The worst thing is the pandemic.”

“Since Kobe Bryant died it has gone downhill and the whole world seems to be a collision course with doom. And the thing about it is that it is not getting any better. It is getting worse. Every country has some control of it, we haven't got any control here. I want them to get a grip on this damn virus thing." [via Yahoo]

Ozzy Osbourne is currently booked to return to the stage Oct. 23, 2020 in Newcastle, U.K. For all of Ozzy’s current tour dates, click here.