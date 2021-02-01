Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Ghost, Sepultura + More to Feature in DC’s ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ Comics Series

Metal is about to get a major spotlight in the comics world as DC have announced their new Dark Nights: Death Metal - Band Edition series. Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Ghost and Sepultura are among the acts featured in the upcoming release.

The series will comprise of seven issues with a different metal act being featured on a variant cover. The issues will also feature an intro from the band and an exclusive interview included. Some of the top comics artists have also been called upon to create the covers. See the full lineup and cover artists listed below. In addition, you can see the variety of covers here and check out some artwork for Sepultura below.

The lineup includes:

Issue #1: Featured band: Megadeth.

Cover artist: Juanjo Guarnido

Issue #2: Featured band: Ghost.

Cover artist: Werther Dell’ Edera

Issue #3: Featured band: Lacuna Coil.

Cover artist: Timpano / Antonio Fuso

Issue #4: Featured band: Opeth.

Cover artist: Mathieu Lauffray

Issue #5: Featured band Sepultura.

Cover artist: Albuquerque / Pedro Mauro

Issue #6: Featured band Dream Theater.

Cover artist: Santi Casas

Issue #7: Featured band. Ozzy Osbourne.

Cover artist: Marco Mastrazzo

Sepultura, Dark Nights: Death Metal - Band Edition

DC Comics

The seven single issues with the Band edition variant covers will be published monthly in eight countries - France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Turkey - with the rollout expected to start in March.

For the Collectors' Omnibus Edition featuring additional bonus content, these eight countries will be joined by Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, Korea and Japan. Release dates will be announced soon. Stay up to date via the DC Comics website.