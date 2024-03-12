The Movie Ozzy Osbourne Thinks Everyone Should See – It ‘Has Such an Impact’

In a new episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy reveals what movie he thinks everyone should see.

The nearly hour-long discussion was entirely movie-centric as the family — Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly — chatted about the Oscars, movie theater experiences, U.K. vs. U.S. actors, late comedian and actor Robin Williams, which films make them cry and quite a lot more. They even named who should play Ozzy and Sharon in an anticipated biopic.

The Movie Ozzy Thinks Everyone Should See

Jack asks his father, "What movie has impacted your life and why?"

"Schindler's List," Ozzy says without hesitation, to which Sharon adds, "I was just going to say that. I had to walk out. I couldn't take it - I walked out."

Released in 1993 and directed by Steven Spielberg, Schindler's List is adapted from the 1982 novel Schindler's Ark, which recollects the horrors of the Holocaust in World War II and one German man's mission to save Jewish refugees from persecution. The film just surpassed the 30 year anniversary of winning the Oscar for Best Picture.

Ozzy continues, "I think every person should see Schindler's List. It's such an amazing... it's done in a way that has such an impact on you. I've met people who were there during those periods of time. [They've said that] in reality, Schindler's List was nothing [compared] to what it was really like."

Kelly chimes in, recalling one particularly memorable scene that has stuck with her throughout her life. A young boy in the film (eight-year-old Olek Dresden), seeks a hiding place and, in pursuit, discovers many areas already occupied by sheltering children. He then spots a pit toilet and elects to climb inside, quickly discovering other kids had the same idea.

Ozzy later mentions The Godfather as another impactful movie and Jack says he will see it eventually, indicating he has never watched the iconic mafia flick.

Of course, the events of World War II have shaped Ozzy throughout his life. He was born in 1948, three years after the war ended, and grew up in Birmingham, England, which was largely destroyed by more than 70 air raids.

With Black Sabbath and as a solo artist, Ozzy has sang many anti-war songs, with others striving for harmony, peace and unity.

