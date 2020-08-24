Ozzy Osbourne Previews Upcoming A&E ‘Biography’ Documentary

Ahead of the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne A&E Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne documentary, a new trailer teaser has arrived showcasing some of what viewers will see.

The trailer opens with Ozzy speaking a bit about the two sides of himself in archival footage. "I think there's a wild man in everybody. I'm a split personality. Ozzy Osbourne and John Osbourne is two different people," says Ozzy, who goes on to add, "As a kid, I was afraid of everything. And so you just crawl into your hole, you know. You're an easy prey for the bullying. So when you do find a bit of booze or dope or whatever, you go (bleep) I found it. I could never get there again. Alcohol and dope and being a class clown sort of sums it all up you know."

Osbourne also speaks of how his playfulness helped transfer to the concert stage where he's become a beloved performer.

The trailer also serves up several Ozzy Osbourne testimonials, with producer Rick Rubin proclaiming, "I don't know what music would be like if not for the influence of Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy changed everything." Marilyn Manson, Post Malone, Rob Zombie and members of Ozzy's family are also featured in the trailer for the documentary.

A&E's Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne is set to debut at 9PM ET on Sept. 7 (Labor Day), delving into the life of the iconic musician. Watch the trailer below.