Ozzy Osbourne Moved by St. Louis Women’s Choir Singing ‘Changes’

"The Prince of Darkness" in a church? Yes, that happened on last night's episode of Ozzy and Jack's World Detour on A&E, and there was a very good reason for the Osbourne clan to be sitting amongst the pews during the episode. The St. Louis Women's Choir delivered a moving rendition of Ozzy Osbourne's Black Sabbath-era piano ballad, "Changes" (which Ozzy re-recorded as a duet with Kelly in 2003) for the visibly touched singer and his children, Kelly and Jack.

In an clip from last night's episode tweeted out by Ozzy, you can watch the performance along with commentary from Kelly Osbourne. "That song stands for so much in our family," says Kelly, adding, "It was not only both of our first No. 1's in the U.K., it represented a time in my life and a time in dad's life and it represents our relationship and how much we love each other."

"The St. Louis Women's Choir were bloody amazing," states Kelly, while Ozzy added, "I was trying to hold back the tears. It was very emotional, beautiful, it was like a room full of angels." Watch the emotionally powerful performance from the episode below.

In the fifth episode of season three, Jack joins Kelly and Ozzy on the road in Missouri as the kids plan out alternate days of activities for Ozzy to enjoy, which include a trip to see the ice cream man and a visit to an explosion school. The full episode can be viewed here after signing in with your TV provider. If you've missed any of this season's episode and want to catch up, you can do so at this location. New episodes of Ozzy & Jack's World Detour air on Wednesday nights at 9PM on A&E.

