Jack Osbourne: Film About Ozzy + Sharon’s Early Relationship ‘In Motion’

There's been chatter in the past about a potential film being developed, centered around the early romantic relationship between Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Now, their son Jack, has confirmed that these plans are still actively being pursued.

In the summer of 2018, Sharon revealed that she was juggling two potential new projects. One was a book about infidelity and how it impacts the lives of those involved in unfaithful relationships, something she knows all about given Ozzy's high-profile extramarital affairs. The other was essentially the inverse of that idea, documenting the courtship between her and the famed "Prince of Darkness" as she guided Ozzy's transition from Black Sabbath outcast to solo superstar.

As a guest on Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta's podcast, "The Jasta Show," Jack Osbourne divulged that the wheels are still turning on those aforementioned movie ambitions. "There is absolutely things in motion right now to make [the movie] a reality," said Jack, who added, "I think in the next few months, you'll probably see something coming up about it. But we haven't landed [at a studio] yet. So, fingers crossed."

"I think the time period I would do it in, I would be a child in it. So I wouldn't be so heavily featured," commented Jack when asked who would play his part. Instead, he said of the film's focus, "It's going to be more about my mom and dad making their way through the world. I would be in the background just being annoying."

Nearly two years ago, Sharon previewed the overall scope of the movie when talking with Variety, having stated, "It starts the day we meet and will focus on how our lives were totally different but very similar in ways. I was brought up by a powerful, successful father, ­— the late, famously tough Black Sabbath / Small Faces / ELO manager Don Arden — and Ozzy was brought up extremely poor and somewhat abused. It’s definitely going to be a tearjerker. It’s not going to be a sex and drugs movie at all. Ozzy is so much more than that. I would hate to be a cliché."

While there's work to be done for the silver screen project, some are hopeful the Osbourne family makes their return to television screens with a reunion of the iconic reality show The Osbournes. Last fall, Kelly Osbourne said the family was closer to a reunion than ever before and, more recently, Jack pondered the reunion scenario, suggesting that the family move back in together for a potential reboot.

Jack Osbourne on "The Jasta Show" Podcast