Palaye Royale Debut Anthemic Title Track From Upcoming ‘Fever Dream’ Album
Palaye Royale on Friday (July 15) released the new song "Fever Dream" and announced a release date for their upcoming album, also titled Fever Dream. The LP is out on Oct. 28.
Palaye Royale's 13-track new album was made in collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer Chris Greatti. The producer has also worked with musicians such as YUNGBLUD and WILLOW. The band took a year to create the album and the finished product "is their boldest and most visionary body of work to date" according to a press release. Their last album The Bastards was released in 20202.
The title track is described as a "throat-shredding epic, opening on a moment of piano-laced reflection before morphing into a triumphant anthem, fully embodying the transcendent spirit that's earned the band a cult-like following through the years."
The band previously toured with YUNGBLUD and is set to go on tour with MOD SUN this fall. They kick off their 25-date North America tour in September in Phoenix, Arizona. Find out more about Palaye Royale's "Fever Dream Tour" here.
You can listen to Palaye Royale's new single "Fever Dream" here and watch the music video down under the lyrics. The clip shows lead singer Remington Leith on an epic journey in a fever dream of his own making, part of which was filmed at L.A. Circus.
Palaye Royale, "Fever Dream" Lyrics (via Genuis)
Close your eyes and exit life tonight
You'll be just fine, you'll be alright
It's time we start escaping
Fever dream, the lights are fading
Don't look around at all the faces abound
Don't look behind you 'cause we are stuck underground
Can you see the words I'm up here trying to preach?
No need to cry, you'll never find me trying to leave
And I'll see that you're in pain
From your pale and lifeless face
So let go and float away
Let go, let go, let go and
Close your еyes and exit life tonight
You'll bе just fine, you'll be alright
It's time we start escaping
Fever dream, the lights are fading
Take my hand to Neverland, you'll see
We can be free, we can be anything
Just you and me
Fever dream, the lights are fading
I can't hear a sound, I see the world upside-down
Tell me how it's fair to put a loved one underground
Now can you see the words I'm up here trying to preach?
No need to cry, don't say goodbye
I'll see you on the other side
I'll see you on the other side
And I'll see that you're in pain
From your pale and lifeless face
So let go and float away
Let go, let go, let go
Close your eyes and exit life tonight
You'll be just fine, you'll be alright
It's time we start escaping
Fever dream, the lights are fading
Take my hand to Neverland, you'll see
We can be free, we can be anything
Just you and me
Fever dream, the lights are fading
Follow me
Into this fever dream
We can be anything and everything
We want to be if we believe
Letting go
Of what we used to know
We can be anything and everything
Just follow me into this fever dream
Into this fever dream
Close your eyes and exit life tonight
You'll be just fine, you'll be alright
It's time we start escaping
Fever dream, the lights are fading
Take my hand to Neverland, you'll see
We can be free, we can be anything
Just you and me
Fever dream, the lights are fading
Follow me
Into this fever dream
We can be anything and everything
We want to be if we believe
Letting go
Of what we used to know
Fall asleep and make believe with me
We're gonna be alright
So close your eyes
Just say goodnight