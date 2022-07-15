Palaye Royale Debut Anthemic Title Track From Upcoming ‘Fever Dream’ Album

Palaye Royale on Friday (July 15) released the new song "Fever Dream" and announced a release date for their upcoming album, also titled Fever Dream. The LP is out on Oct. 28.

Palaye Royale's 13-track new album was made in collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer Chris Greatti. The producer has also worked with musicians such as YUNGBLUD and WILLOW. The band took a year to create the album and the finished product "is their boldest and most visionary body of work to date" according to a press release. Their last album The Bastards was released in 20202.

The title track is described as a "throat-shredding epic, opening on a moment of piano-laced reflection before morphing into a triumphant anthem, fully embodying the transcendent spirit that's earned the band a cult-like following through the years."

The band previously toured with YUNGBLUD and is set to go on tour with MOD SUN this fall. They kick off their 25-date North America tour in September in Phoenix, Arizona. Find out more about Palaye Royale's "Fever Dream Tour" here.

You can listen to Palaye Royale's new single "Fever Dream" here and watch the music video down under the lyrics. The clip shows lead singer Remington Leith on an epic journey in a fever dream of his own making, part of which was filmed at L.A. Circus.

Palaye Royale, "Fever Dream" Lyrics (via Genuis)

Close your eyes and exit life tonight

You'll be just fine, you'll be alright

It's time we start escaping

Fever dream, the lights are fading Don't look around at all the faces abound

Don't look behind you 'cause we are stuck underground

Can you see the words I'm up here trying to preach?

No need to cry, you'll never find me trying to leave And I'll see that you're in pain

From your pale and lifeless face

So let go and float away

Let go, let go, let go and Close your еyes and exit life tonight

You'll bе just fine, you'll be alright

It's time we start escaping

Fever dream, the lights are fading

Take my hand to Neverland, you'll see

We can be free, we can be anything

Just you and me

Fever dream, the lights are fading I can't hear a sound, I see the world upside-down

Tell me how it's fair to put a loved one underground

Now can you see the words I'm up here trying to preach?

No need to cry, don't say goodbye

I'll see you on the other side

I'll see you on the other side And I'll see that you're in pain

From your pale and lifeless face

So let go and float away

Let go, let go, let go Close your eyes and exit life tonight

You'll be just fine, you'll be alright

It's time we start escaping

Fever dream, the lights are fading

Take my hand to Neverland, you'll see

We can be free, we can be anything

Just you and me

Palaye Royale, "Fever Dream" Music Video