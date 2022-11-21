Rockers Respond to Colorado Springs Shooting at LGBTQ Nightclub

Several members of the rock and metal community have responded to the fatal shooting that occurred on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 19 at nightclub in Colorado Springs.

According to NPR, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich was taken into custody by authorities shortly after the tragedy took place at Club Q, which is an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said the suspect used a long rifle when he opened fire inside of the club before several patrons subdued him. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured as a result of the shooting, and two firearms were recovered at the scene.

The police are looking further into whether the shooting constitutes a hate crime, as Vasquez said Club Q has long been considered a "safe haven" for Colorado Springs' LGBTQ residents. Additionally, the shooting took place the night before Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors victims of anti-transgender violence.

The suspect's name and date of birth reportedly match that of a person who was arrested over a bomb threat in June of 2021, as noted by CNN. The arrest took place at the suspect's mother's house in Colorado Springs after she alerted authorities that her son had been “threatening to cause harm to her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition.” The police said he “refused to comply with orders to surrender,” so they had to evacuate other homes in the neighborhood.

“Everything I heard indicates it is the same person,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stated.

Further reports state that the suspect is the grandson of California State Assemblyman Randy Voepel [via Times of San Diego], and that his daughter Laura Voepel is the suspect's mother. The Assemblyman had previously been condemned for comparing the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol to the American Revolution.

“This is Lexington and Concord. First shots fired against tyranny,” he told The San Diego Union-Tribune days after the riot. “Tyranny will follow in the aftermath of the Biden swear-in on January 20th.”

Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, All That Remains' Phil Labonte and Palaye Royale's Sebastian Danzig are among the rockers who've shared their sentiments about the Colorado Springs shooting on social media. See their responses below.

Loudwire sends our deepest condolences to all families impacted by this attack.

Matt Skiba - Alkaline Trio

Phil Labonte - All That Remains

Sebastian Danzig - Palaye Royale

Soul Glo

The Funeral Portrait