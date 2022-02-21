Palaye Royale guitarist Sebastian Danzig injured his foot in an onstage jump, resulting in a break on his heel that the musician is currently treating as he continues with the glammy art-rock band's 2022 world tour.

Fan-captured video shows the moment Danzig suffered the injury, seconds after his epic leap from atop a tall speaker column on the side of the stage.

"At this moment… he knew he fucked up," Danzig cheekily captioned the clip he shared on Feb. 12.

On Sunday (Feb. 20), the musician gave an update and explained, "Just got an x-ray. Have a minor break on my heel. How wonderful!?" He subsequently shared a photo of his foot, affected from over-icing. (See the musician's tweets detailing his injury below.)

Palaye Royale singer Remington Leith had reportedly injured his ankle earlier in the tour. The group has confirmed all scheduled shows will continue.

Palaye Royale released their latest, The Bastards, in 2020. It follows 2018's Boom Boom Room (Side B) and 2016's Boom Boom Room (Side A). The band once said they "despised one another" after a 2019 tour.

Regardless, they're carrying on in the U.S. and will play in the U.K. and Europe next month. See their upcoming dates beneath Danzig's tweets. Get tickets here.

Palaye Royale Winter 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 22 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Feb. 23 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

Feb. 25 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fillmore

Feb. 26 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Feb. 27 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

March 1 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

March 2 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

March 3 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

March 4 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

March 7 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

March 9 – Manchester, England @ Albert Hall

March 10 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

March 12 – London, England @ Roundhouse

March 13 – Nottingham, England @ Rock City

March 14 – Cardiff, England @ The Great Hall

March 17 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

March 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Shrine

March 19 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

March 23 – Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium Klub

March 25 – Solothurn, Switzerland @ Kulturfabrik

March 26 – Munich, Gemany @ Backstage Werk

March 27 – Vienna, Austria @ Arena Vienna

March 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sports Hall

March 29 – Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

March 31 – Kyiv, Ukraine @ Caribbean Club

April 2 – Moscow, Russia @ Klub 1930

April 3 – St. Petersburg, Russia @ Aurora Hall