Palaye Royale Guitarist Sebastian Danzig Breaks Foot in Onstage Jump
Palaye Royale guitarist Sebastian Danzig injured his foot in an onstage jump, resulting in a break on his heel that the musician is currently treating as he continues with the glammy art-rock band's 2022 world tour.
Fan-captured video shows the moment Danzig suffered the injury, seconds after his epic leap from atop a tall speaker column on the side of the stage.
"At this moment… he knew he fucked up," Danzig cheekily captioned the clip he shared on Feb. 12.
On Sunday (Feb. 20), the musician gave an update and explained, "Just got an x-ray. Have a minor break on my heel. How wonderful!?" He subsequently shared a photo of his foot, affected from over-icing. (See the musician's tweets detailing his injury below.)
Palaye Royale singer Remington Leith had reportedly injured his ankle earlier in the tour. The group has confirmed all scheduled shows will continue.
Palaye Royale released their latest, The Bastards, in 2020. It follows 2018's Boom Boom Room (Side B) and 2016's Boom Boom Room (Side A). The band once said they "despised one another" after a 2019 tour.
Regardless, they're carrying on in the U.S. and will play in the U.K. and Europe next month. See their upcoming dates beneath Danzig's tweets. Get tickets here.
Palaye Royale Winter 2022 Tour Dates
Feb. 22 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
Feb. 23 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
Feb. 25 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fillmore
Feb. 26 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Feb. 27 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
March 1 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory
March 2 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
March 3 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom
March 4 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
March 7 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3
March 9 – Manchester, England @ Albert Hall
March 10 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
March 12 – London, England @ Roundhouse
March 13 – Nottingham, England @ Rock City
March 14 – Cardiff, England @ The Great Hall
March 17 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
March 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Shrine
March 19 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
March 23 – Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium Klub
March 25 – Solothurn, Switzerland @ Kulturfabrik
March 26 – Munich, Gemany @ Backstage Werk
March 27 – Vienna, Austria @ Arena Vienna
March 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sports Hall
March 29 – Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja
March 31 – Kyiv, Ukraine @ Caribbean Club
April 2 – Moscow, Russia @ Klub 1930
April 3 – St. Petersburg, Russia @ Aurora Hall