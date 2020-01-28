Palaye Royale Announce Spring Tour With The Hunna + Arrested Youth

Watch out, North America, "The Bastards" tour, headlined by Palaye Royale alongside special guests The Hunna and Arrested Youth, kicks off this spring.

The 26-date trek will be in support of the Canadian power trio's forthcoming third album, The Bastards, which, at this time, has no definitive release date or other details. Since releasing Boom Boom Room (Side B) in 2018, however, Palaye Royale have issued four singles: "Fucking With My Head," "Nervous Breakdown," "Hang On To Yourself" and, most recently, "Massacre, The New American Dream."

English rockers The Hunna, who issued their second record, Dare, in 2018, will provide direct support from the start of the tour on April 17, dropping off on May 10. They have a new album coming later this year. Arrested Youth, a pop-punk unit hailing from Kentucky, will open the entire tour, which comes to a close on May 29. That final stop will also be the lone appearance from actress/musician Jessie Paege on this tour.

See the complete list of stops below.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 31) at 10AM local time. A variety of pre-sale options are also available as well and more information can be obtained here.

Palaye Royale 2020 North American Tour Dates

April 17 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades*

April 19 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Venue Nightclub*

April 20 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre*

April 21 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre*

April 22 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory Concert House*

April 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot*

April 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall*

April 26 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown*

April 29 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater*

May 01 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's*

May 03 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues - Chicago*

May 05 - Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Rex Theater*

May 06 - Detroit, Mich. @ St Andrews Hall*

May 07 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues - Cleveland*

May 08 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House*

May 10 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall*

May 14 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

May 15 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ The Theatre of Living Arts

May 16 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

May 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

May 18 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Cowan

May 20 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza 'LIVE'

May 21 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

May 23 - Dallas, Texas @ TBD

May 24 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 27 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom

May 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern**

* featuring The Hunna

**Jessie Paege