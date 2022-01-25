Pamela Anderson "won't be watching" herself played onscreen by actress Lily James in Hulu's upcoming Pam & Tommy, according to a report from Us Weekly.

The miniseries chronicles Anderson's marriage to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, portrayed in the show by Sebastian Stan. And the narrative hinges on the celebrity pair's infamous 1998 sex tape.

So why isn't Anderson planning to tune in when Pam & Tommy debuts for streaming next month? It's because she was not involved its in production, as the tabloid reported last week (Jan. 21). Neither was Lee, for that matter, as Loudwire previously pointed out.

Indeed, Anderson "had no involvement whatsoever" in the show's making, a source explained to Us Weekly. Because of this, Anderson evidently has no desire to watch the eight-episode series that premieres on Hulu, Disney+ (Star) and Star+ on Feb. 2.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Pam & Tommy tells the story of the couple who made the sex tape on their honeymoon and tried to "keep it private, but a disgruntled electrician stole it from their home, and soon, the whole world was watching," per Deadline.

"I'm on that tape, same as you," Stan's Lee tells James' Anderson in a heated exchange that's shown in the series' first trailer, which can be seen on YouTube. "Not like me you're not,” she responds.

The series also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay, among others.

Last year, on-set photos emerged of James and Stan acting out Anderson and Lee's 1995 wedding. Before that, a first look at the stars in costume.

Around the same time, musician and actress Courtney Love criticized the show in a since-deleted message. She called Pam & Tommy "outrageous" and "vile" for dramatizing the relationship that involved Anderson, who is her friend. Neither Anderson or Lee have publicly offered their own comment on the series.

The Crue drummer and Baywatch star split in 1998 but continued to accompany each other into the 2000s. Anderson wed Kid Rock in 2006 but they soon divorced. Lee married Brittany Furlan in 2019.