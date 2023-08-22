Aug. 20 marked what would have been late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell's 57th birthday and, at the band's show in Austin, Texas, they had the perfect onstage celebration.

Prior to taking the stage in the band's home state, a rather ideal location, Pantera commemorated Dime's birthday on social media with two posts. First up was an image-based post of the guitarist in a leopard print cowboy hat, sporting his iconic dyed-red beard with arms outstretched beneath a demonic head with its tongue hanging out.

Next came a video compilation of quirky, comical moments from Dimebag's career, underscoring his fun-loving personality. There's even a clip of him performing in high-heeled boots.

Later in the day, Pantera took the stage as part of their headlining tour with Lamb of God, which is taking place between dates where Pantera is opening for Metallica.

After playing three songs, the band brought out familiar friends and family members, who took a Black Tooth Grin shot together, the signature drink of Dimebag which is comprised of whiskey and a splash of Coke (soda). In a video clip shared on social media, Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe commands a wheeled cart loaded up with Black Tooth Grin shots to divvy up amongst the shot-taking participants onstage.

Before imbibing, Pantera vocalist Philip Anselmo directed the Austin crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" together, which can be viewed below.

Darrell was tragically shot and killed onstage in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 8, 2004 while performing with Damageplan, a band he had formed with now late brother and Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul. He was just 38 at the time of his death, leaving a lasting musical legacy that now continues with a reformed Pantera featuring Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown and, in place of the brothers, Zakk Wylde on guitar and Anthrax's Charlie Benante on drums.

Pantera Setlist — Aug. 20, 2023 (via setlist.fm)

01. "A New Level"

02. "Mouth for War"

03. "Strength Beyond Strength"

04. "Happy Birthday to You" (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover) (friends and family of the band were brought onstage to sing and take a shot, in honor of Dimebag)

05. "Becoming"

06. "I'm Broken"

07. "Suicide Note Pt. II"

08. "5 Minutes Alone"

09. "This Love"

10. "Fucking Hostile"

11. "Cemetery Gates"

12. "Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath cover)

13. "Walk" (with Flesh Hoarder)

14. "Domination" / "Hollow"

15. "Cowboys From Hell"

Encore:

16. "Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"