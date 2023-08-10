Anthrax lead singer Joey Belladonna joined Pantera onstage for a crushing rendition of Pantera's classic "Walk" when the celebratory version of Pantera, the reformulated metal band featuring classic Pantera members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, played St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, New York, on Tuesday (Aug. 8).

Pantera are currently on a world tour after reuniting with a new lineup in 2022. In December, Pantera played their first live shows in 21 years.

Pantera currently includes drummer Charlie Benante, also of Anthrax, and guitarist Zakk Wylde. The group has stressed that their return to the stage is not a reunion but actually a celebration.

It was last summer word first emerged that Pantera would tour with a reconfigured lineup. Naturally, rock and metal fans responded. Benante and Wylde take the place of the late Pantera brothers, Vinnie Paul and "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, as a tribute.

Vinnie died in 2018. Dimebag was fatally shot in 2004 at a show by his and Vinnie's other band Damageplan. Their joint gravesite is in Texas.

Pantera feat Anthrax's Joey Belladonna, "Walk" (Live) - Aug. 8, 2023

Pantera Upcoming Tour Dates

Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Olympique

Aug. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 15 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp.

Aug. 17 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Aug. 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 26 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.

Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Sept. 1 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Sept. 3 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

Sept. 7 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amp.

Sept. 8 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

Sept. 10 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Amp.

Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Utd

Sept. 15 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field