"It wasn't me," Charlie Benante says with a chuckle when asked about the decision to use the Pantera name for the band's celebratory comeback shows that started covering the globe last year.

He is currently in Pantera with guitarist Zakk Wylde and classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown. The reformulated group has frequently stressed that it is not a reunion, however, but a celebration.

"For us, it was about the celebration of the music and [late Pantera members the Abbott brothers] Dime[bag Darrell] and Vinnie [Paul]," Benante, the drummer also in Anthrax, continues in a chat on host Eddie Trunk's new show, That Rocks. (via Blabbermouth)

"That's what it was about since day one," Benante adds. "No one called it a tribute, no one called it a reunion. It can't be a reunion — this is a celebration of the music of Pantera. Come and enjoy it, and that's it."

READ MORE: A Supergroup With the Late Dimebag + Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Was Once Discussed

Still, the drummer says some had "preconceived notions of what they were gonna think — Oh, I don't dig this without Vinnie and Dime. But when we start playing the songs, and you just see the faces in the crowd, all that shit goes out the window, the negative stuff."

It was last summer when word emerged Pantera would tour again. Naturally, rock and metal fans responded. Get Pantera tickets here.

Vinnie, later of Hellyeah, died in 2018. Dimebag was fatally shot in 2004 amid a show by his and Vinnie's Damageplan. Their joint gravesite is in Texas.

See Pantera's upcoming dates underneath the video. Subscribe to Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app for more.

Charlie Benante on That Rocks - May 11

Pantera 2023 Tour Dates

May 20 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 26 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Armeets Arena

May 27 – Bucharest, Romania @ Metalhead Mtg

May 30 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

June 5 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

June 8-10 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest

June 10 – Solvsborg, Sweden @ SwedenRock

June 12 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 13 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Hall

June 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Edel Optics

June 22-24 – Oslo, Norway @ TonsOfRock

July 13 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rockfest

July 15 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration

July 28 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion

July 29 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr

July 31 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Fam. Amp.

Aug. 2 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion

Aug. 4 – New York, N.Y. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark

Aug. 6 – Scranton, Pa. @ Pavilion

Aug. 8 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

Aug. 9 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amp.

Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Olympique

Aug. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 15 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp.

Aug. 17 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Aug. 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 26 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.

Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Sept. 1 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Sept. 3 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

Sept. 7 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amp.

Sept. 8 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

Sept. 10 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Amp.

Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Utd

Sept. 15 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field