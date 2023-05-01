Pantera Members, Tommy Lee + Moby Discussed Forming Band Together, Moby Says
At some point circa 1990s, a supergroup with Pantera's late Abbott brothers — Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul — plus Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and the techno music mainstay Moby was discussed between the four, as the electronic musician recently said.
What would their name have been? "The Sober Fucks," the teetotaling Moby laughingly reveals, seeing as how both Pantera and Motley Crue were known for their heavy alcohol consumption. Drinking was a prominent part of the two groups' public images and is mentioned frequently in biographies of the bands.
Moby's Proposed Pantera Supergroup
"I've been sober for a while now, but this was a late-night, alcohol-fuelled idea between Pantera's guitarist, Dimebag Darrell, drummer Vinnie Paul, Tommy Lee and I," Moby told NME in an interview.
Moby, best known for 1999's Play and who often dabbles in rock, adds, "I regret not starting this chaotic metal band with them, which would have sounded like a cross between Pantera and my old punk group Flipper."
Likewise, Moby said he also tried to go metal with fellow electro icon Bjork.
"In the early '90s, I was having brunch with Bjork and said, 'We should start a heavy metal band together,'" Moby explains. "She was very polite. But she had no idea what I was talking about! It was so far outside her realm of consideration that it didn't even register!"
Pantera Are Back Together Now
Last summer, word emerged that Pantera would tour again with a reformulated lineup. Naturally, rock and metal fans responded. Get tickets for upcoming Pantera shows here.
Vinnie, later of Hellyeah, died in 2018. Dimebag was fatally shot onstage in 2004 during a show by his and Paul's Damageplan. Their joint gravesite is in their home state of Texas.
