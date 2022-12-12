Pantera Announce First U.S. Show at 2023 Festival

Pantera have been steadily adding dates for their concert celebration of the band in recent months, but so far everything has been outside of the U.S. That's no longer the case as the first Pantera celebration performance in the United States has been announced, with the group taking part in the 2023 Rock Fest bill next summer.

While it still has yet to be confirmed which date of the weekend festival the band will be playing, fans can circle Rock Fest's July 13-15 weekend on their calendar. As with past years, the festival will take place in Cadott, Wisconsin.

The Pantera celebration tour recently got underway in Mexico and is continuing in South America this month. Living Pantera members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown have been heading up the run with longtime Pantera pals Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante handling guitar and drum duties in place of the late Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

Though the tour just got underway, Brown recently had to bow out of shows due to an undisclosed health issue, with Derek Engemann of Anselmo's other band Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals filling in until Brown can return.

Pantera's first show back came on Dec. 2 at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Festival. The set leaned heavily on Vulgar Display of Power and Far Beyond Driven with Cowboys From Hell and Reinventing the Steel also represented.

So far, only Pantera's involvement has been revealed for the 2023 Rock Fest, with a tease posted via the festival's socials that a full lineup announcement will be coming soon. For additional Rock Fest information for 2023, check here.

At present, no other Pantera U.S. dates have been revealed, but the timeline of the Rock Fest announcement could suggest an eventual stateside summer tour for 2023.