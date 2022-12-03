Setlist + Video – Pantera Play First Show in 21 Years, Now Featuring Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante

Pantera played their first show since 2001 on Friday (Dec. 2) at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. With guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante having joined in place of the late Pantera members "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott and Vinnie Paul Abbott, the reformed band featuring classic Pantera vocalist Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown performed a celebratory set of Pantera classics.

The set leaned heavily on the Vulgar Display of Power and Far Beyond Driven albums with only one song being played from the following albums: Cowboys From Hell, The Great Southern Trendkill and Reinventing the Steel. The only Anselmo album the band did not play anything off of was his debut with the group, 1988's Power Metal, which is not unexpected.

Fans who couldn't attend the gig in person can revel in the setlist and accompanying fan-captured footage from Friday night. The Pantera celebration continues with many more tour dates that will take the reformed group through 2024. That includes gigs with Metallica and Judas Priest.

See the Pantera set near the bottom of this post.

When news first arrived in July that Pantera would tour again with a reformulated lineup, rock and metal fans responded. The following month, word emerged that the shows would start this year. Pantera then released a teaser video honoring the Abbott brothers. Another teaser came out on Nov. 26.

On Nov. 30, the Vinnie Paul Estate released a statement that said, "There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie and Dime. However, there is no better way to celebrate and honor Vinnie and Dime's legacy, than to bring the music of Pantera directly to the fans. We are honored that Charlie and Zakk, their very close friends and musical brothers, will share the stage with Philip and Rex."

Vinnie, later of Hellyeah, died in 2018. Dime was killed onstage in 2004 during a show by his and Vinnie's post-Pantera act, Damageplan. Their joint gravesite is in the brothers' home state of Texas. Pantera's last studio album was Reinventing the Steel (2000).

Pantera Setlist - Heaven & Hell Metal Fest (Dec. 2, 2022) [via Setlist.fm]

01. "A New Level"

02. "Mouth for War"

03. "Strength Beyond Strength"

04. "Becoming" (with "Throes of Rejection" outro)

05. "I'm Broken" (with "By Demons Be Driven" outro)

06. "Use My Third Arm"

07. "Drag the Waters"

08. "This Love"

09. "Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"

10. "Fucking Hostile"

11. "Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath cover, with Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul tribute video)

12. "5 Minutes Alone"

13. "Walk"

14. "Cowboys From Hell"

15. "Domination" / "Hollow"

Pantera Live Videos - Dec. 2, 2022

"Walk"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"A New Level"

"Cowboys From Hell," "Domination" / "Hollow"

Vinnie Paul + Dimebag Darrell Tribute Video + "Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath cover)

Pantera Tour Dates

Dec. 2, 2022 – Texcoco, Mexico @ Heaven & Hell

Dec. 6, 2022 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Metal Fest

Dec. 9, 2022 – Bogota, Colombia @ Knotfest

Dec. 11, 2022 – Santiago, Chile @ Knotfest

Dec. 12, 2022 – Santiago, Chile @ Theater Coliseo

Dec. 15, 2022 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Vibra *

Dec. 18, 2022 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Knotfest

May 26, 2023 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Armeets Arena

May 27, 2023 – Bucharest, Romania @ Metalhead Mtg

May 30, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

May 31, 2023 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

June 2-4, 2023 – Nurburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

June 2-4, 2023 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

June 5, 2023 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

June 8-10, 2023 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest

June 10, 2023 – Solvsborg, Sweden @ SwedenRock

June 12, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 13, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

June 15, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany @ Edel Optics

June 22-24, 2023 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

Aug. 4, 2023 – E. Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium ^

Aug. 11, 2023 – Montreal, Canada @ Olympique ^

Aug. 18, 2023 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium ^

Aug. 25, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium ^

Sept. 1, 2023 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium ^

Nov. 3, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome ^

Nov. 10, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field ^

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium ^

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field ^

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Sta. ^

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Canada @ Cmnwlth Sta. ^

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field ^

* With Judas Priest

^ With Metallica

Pantera's First Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante (Dec. 2, 2022) See photos of the first Pantera show since 2001, now featuring guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante alongside singer Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown.