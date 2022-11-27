Pantera Just Released a Cryptic New Teaser for Their Upcoming Tour, Fans React
Over the past few months, Pantera’s upcoming reunion/tribute tour (which includes festival appearances later this year and European arena shows in 2023) has resulted in both excitement and criticism from followers and musicians. Now, the quartet has shared an exciting – if cryptic – new teaser for their live return and fans are still mixed on it.
The post was created yesterday (Nov. 26), just a few days after the first photos of the reformed line-up (Rex Brown, Philip Anselmo, Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante) were made public. Interestingly, the band didn’t add any description with the post, choosing instead to let the 19-second montage speak for itself. Indeed, it does, incorporating brief black-and-white glimpses of each member alongside flashes of fiery orange and samples of music and audiences cheering.
Expectedly, the clip has been met with both enthusiasm and dismissiveness from fans.
For instance, one Instagram user wrote: “Can’t wait !! The only person who could play Dimes music is Zakk,” while someone on Facebook commented: “This just gave me goosebumps!” In contrast, someone else on Facebook wrote, “It's half of Pantera, at best,” while an Instagram devotee declared: “Pantera is dead, this is a tribute band.”
Of course, a lot of the feedback includes requests for Pantera to come to other parts of the world (such as North America) next year, too.
You can see Pantera’s Instagram and Facebook posts – and the reactions they garnered – below:
You can also find the full schedule for their upcoming shows here. Next month, they’ll be performing in Mexico, Chile, Brazil and Colombia – among other places – while their 2023 European trek will see them playing in Sweden, Finland, Germany, Norway and Poland (to name a few gigs).
See the full list of European tour dates below.
Pantera 2023 European Tour Dates
May 26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena
May 27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
May 30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
May 31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
Jun. 2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring
Jun. 2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
Jun. 05 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
Jun. 8-10 - Hyvinkaa, Finland - Rock Fest
Jun. 10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival
Jun. 12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
Jun. 13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
Jun. 15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
Jun. 21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics
Jun. 22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock
How do you feel about Pantera's new line-up and upcoming performances? Let us know!