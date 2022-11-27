Pantera Just Released a Cryptic New Teaser for Their Upcoming Tour, Fans React

Over the past few months, Pantera’s upcoming reunion/tribute tour (which includes festival appearances later this year and European arena shows in 2023) has resulted in both excitement and criticism from followers and musicians. Now, the quartet has shared an exciting – if cryptic – new teaser for their live return and fans are still mixed on it.

The post was created yesterday (Nov. 26), just a few days after the first photos of the reformed line-up (Rex Brown, Philip Anselmo, Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante) were made public. Interestingly, the band didn’t add any description with the post, choosing instead to let the 19-second montage speak for itself. Indeed, it does, incorporating brief black-and-white glimpses of each member alongside flashes of fiery orange and samples of music and audiences cheering.

Expectedly, the clip has been met with both enthusiasm and dismissiveness from fans.

For instance, one Instagram user wrote: “Can’t wait !! The only person who could play Dimes music is Zakk,” while someone on Facebook commented: “This just gave me goosebumps!” In contrast, someone else on Facebook wrote, “It's half of Pantera, at best,” while an Instagram devotee declared: “Pantera is dead, this is a tribute band.”

Of course, a lot of the feedback includes requests for Pantera to come to other parts of the world (such as North America) next year, too.

You can see Pantera’s Instagram and Facebook posts – and the reactions they garnered – below:

You can also find the full schedule for their upcoming shows here. Next month, they’ll be performing in Mexico, Chile, Brazil and Colombia – among other places – while their 2023 European trek will see them playing in Sweden, Finland, Germany, Norway and Poland (to name a few gigs).

See the full list of European tour dates below.

Pantera 2023 European Tour Dates

May 26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena

May 27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

May 30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

May 31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

Jun. 2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

Jun. 2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

Jun. 05 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

Jun. 8-10 - Hyvinkaa, Finland - Rock Fest

Jun. 10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival

Jun. 12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Jun. 13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

Jun. 15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

Jun. 21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics

Jun. 22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

How do you feel about Pantera's new line-up and upcoming performances? Let us know!