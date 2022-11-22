Pantera Announce First Arena Shows of 2023 European Tour

Until today, the majority of the performances Pantera had officially announced were for festivals, with only one headlining show taking place in Chile in December. Now, they've announced their first arena shows of their 2023 European tour, and added some more festival dates as well.

The dates don't appear on the band's website just yet, but were posted on their Facebook earlier today (Nov. 22). The arena shows will take place in Bulgaria, Hungary, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic and Germany. Additionally, they'll appear at Romania's Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival and Denmark's Copenhell Festival.

See Pantera's updated full set of 2023 European dates below, and check out their Facebook post underneath for information on when to buy tickets for each show.

The first Pantera celebration show is scheduled for Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air Festival in Texicoco, Mexico, and then they have a handful of other performances in Chile, Colombia and Brazil. There's still no word of any North American dates yet, so stay tuned.

Charlie Benante shared the first photos of the band's new lineup on his social media yesterday, which were taken over the last two weeks during their rehearsals in New Orleans, La.

"So much heart and soul is going into it. This is all about the love for Vinnie and Dime, the fans and the music that these four created," he wrote in the caption. "I’m really enjoying playing these songs — they sound great! It’s very emotional and it’s just starting to hit me… See you soon, I need a drink."

Pantera 2023 European Tour Dates

May 26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena

May 27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

May 30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

May 31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

Jun. 2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

Jun. 2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

Jun. 05 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

Jun. 10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival

Jun. 12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Jun. 13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

Jun. 15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

Jun. 21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics

Jun. 22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock